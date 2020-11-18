Bosch Announces Split Screen Display For Motorcycles

Technology firm Bosch has announced a new 10.25-inch TFT display with split-screen technology for motorcycles. The new screen can simultaneously present both relevant riding information as well as navigation maps without distracting the rider. Along with the new full-colour TFT screen, Bosch has also introduced a fully integrated smartphone app called the mySPIN app, which will bring the connected smartphone's content to the motorcycle's display. According to Bosch, a survey carried out among 2,600 motorcycle riders found that eight out of ten riders will welcome the functionality of the new system.

Also Read: Bosch Introduces Automatic Emergency Call Systems For Motorcycles

The 10.25-inch TFT screen will display all relevant riding information, as well as navigation maps, and will come with smartphone integration through the mySPIN app

The TFT display's new dimensions show all relevant information at one glance without distracting the rider. Users decide on the content they wish to see on the screen, all of which can be controlled from the handlebar. The contents of a smartphone app, for example, are automatically adapted with mySPIN to show relevant information fitting the size of the motorcycle display. The split screen continues to show key indicators such as speed and warnings.

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front & Rear Radar Rolls Out Of Bologna

Riders can get access to a rich service offering via various motorcycle-specific apps.

Through the mySPIN app, riders can get access to a rich service offering via various motorcycle-specific apps. With partners such as REVER to download, track and share exciting routes with a community of like-minded riders, Genius Maps and Sygic to find the way to a nearby hotel or restaurant and Dash Radio for free premium digital radio, mySPIN offers an enhanced riding experience. The new 10.25-inch TFT display will debut this year on BMW motorcycles. Ducati and Kawasaki will also introduce mySPIN to bring riding apps to their motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.