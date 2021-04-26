Bosch Converts Its Sports Complex Into COVID Care Centre In Bengaluru

Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the company for setting up the centre in its sports complex.

Bosch has stepped up for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by converting its indoor sports complex at the Adugodi campus in Bengaluru into a COVID care centre. The leading auto component manufacturer has handed over the centre to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to help overcome the shortage of beds in hospitals. Moreover, the centre has more than 70 beds and qualified medical staff from the civic body to attend to COVID patients. This facility is now open to all people across the city.

Bosch India is committed to the #FightAgainstCOVID19. The #CovidCareCenter has been handed over to BBMP to help overcome the shortage of beds in hospitals. The center has over 70 beds & qualified medical staff from BBMP to attend to patients. The facility is now open to all. pic.twitter.com/HG35q0Vr5v — Bosch India (@boschindia) April 23, 2021

The centre will offer day-and-night medical care, meals, beds, as well as internet facility to patients referred by BBMP and family members of Bosch employees. Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the company for setting up the centre in its sports complex.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group in India said, "Converting our sports complex underpins our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our workforce and the general population across the state of Karnataka.

The centre will offer round-the-clock medical facilities to the COVID-19 patients

Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) - Working President said, "Bosch has done a commendable job in setting up its Sports complex in its Adugodi campus as a COVID Care Centre. We are happy to see that Bosch India is helping the government contain the spread of infection as our country is battling against the second ware of COVID-19 infections. As this facility is now open to general public and Bosch employees, I request the people of Bengaluru to utilize this facility in times of need."

