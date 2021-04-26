carandbike logo
search

Bosch Converts Its Sports Complex Into COVID Care Centre In Bengaluru

The 70-bed centre has qualified staff and medical facilities to treat the COVID patients referred by the civic body.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the company for setting up the centre in its sports complex. expand View Photos
Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the company for setting up the centre in its sports complex.

Highlights

  • Bosch converts sports complex at Adugodi campus into a Covid care centre
  • Bosch has handed over the centre to BBMP for treating COVID patients
  • The 70-bed COVID care centre has qualified staff and medical facilities

Bosch has stepped up for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by converting its indoor sports complex at the Adugodi campus in Bengaluru into a COVID care centre. The leading auto component manufacturer has handed over the centre to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to help overcome the shortage of beds in hospitals. Moreover, the centre has more than 70 beds and qualified medical staff from the civic body to attend to COVID patients. This facility is now open to all people across the city.

Also Read: Auto Sales Takes A Hit In West Bengal Amidst COVID Crisis

The centre will offer day-and-night medical care, meals, beds, as well as internet facility to patients referred by BBMP and family members of Bosch employees. Former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy praised the company for setting up the centre in its sports complex.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, MD, Bosch Limited & President, Bosch Group in India said, "Converting our sports complex underpins our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of our workforce and the general population across the state of Karnataka.

oip78dq8

The centre will offer round-the-clock medical facilities to the COVID-19 patients

Also Read: MG Motor India And Devnandan Gases Collaborate To Increase Medical Oxygen Production​

0 Comments

Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) - Working President said, "Bosch has done a commendable job in setting up its Sports complex in its Adugodi campus as a COVID Care Centre. We are happy to see that Bosch India is helping the government contain the spread of infection as our country is battling against the second ware of COVID-19 infections. As this facility is now open to general public and Bosch employees, I request the people of Bengaluru to utilize this facility in times of need."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Huawei SERES SF5 Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2021
Huawei SERES SF5 Unveiled At Auto Shanghai 2021
Honda Aims For 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Says New CEO
Honda Aims For 100% Electric Vehicles By 2040, Says New CEO
Tesla Inc To Setup India Headquarters In Mumbai: Report
Tesla Inc To Setup India Headquarters In Mumbai: Report
MG Motor India And Devnandan Gases Collaborate To Increase Medical Oxygen Production
MG Motor India And Devnandan Gases Collaborate To Increase Medical Oxygen Production
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities