Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury

The motivation to buy a car of your dreams begins at an early age. Imagine this scenario; you're waiting at a signal, and you see a white Audi A8 with red interior trim. It looks regal, gorgeous and it takes you a few minutes to put your dropped jaw back in place, before you start imagining yourself sitting, comfortably, in the backseat of that very car. That's when you know you want an Audi when you grow up. You start following the brand. If the brand wins in the motorsport arena, you throw your arms in the air and cheer out loud, because it's as if you're standing on the podium and telling the world, that the brand you love has hit it big. No wonder, you want to see a car from the four-ringed-maker in your garage. You want it to greet you and you it, every morning, because there's a legacy, an emotional connect, all of which culminates into making that buying decision.

Audi Approved: Plus can be your passageway to get to know the brand better, and also experience what it is like to own a luxury car.

Some people wait a while to make their dreams come true, while for others it's all about actioning things. If you are among those, who aim to enter this space of luxury, Audi India's pre-owned car business, 'Audi Approved: Plus' gives you that chance to own what you desire the most, while offering a chance to get a taste of true luxury. This is then your passageway to get to know the brand better, and also experience what it is like to own a luxury car.

There are 7 outlets of Audi Approved: Plus spread across the country, and all of them serve just one purpose; bringing you some of the best luxury cars in India and provide the best deals on them. So, you will find a treasure trove of cars in these dealerships and get to see some ageless beauties like the Audi A8, Audi Q7, Audi Q5 and even the Audi Q3, all of the previous generation models which were and remain successful cars for Audi India. And you can own one of these at the same amount as a compact SUV in the market. This completely widens the horizon for all those looking for a car to get their first taste of luxury, even if they have a budget of ₹ 20 lakh.

The company has 7 Audi Approved Plus outlets across India, offering some ageless beauties like the Audi A8, Audi Q7, Audi Q5 and even the Audi Q3

The choice then is off the charts and so are the checks done on them. All these cars are scrutinised meticulously and undergo a 300+ multi-point checks which include everything from the suspension to tyres, to general wear and tear. Exterior trims as also interiors are given a thorough check. These checks are important because all the cars have got quite a few kilometres under their belt, so there are likely to be some issues. It's only after the cars have been checked and repairs (if any) done, does it find itself on the shop floor for sale. What's also important to note is that the entire history of the car is noted so that the customers have all the information they need about the car. Can you get any more transparent than that?

Of course, it can! Audi is providing all this information online as well where you can browse through the entire line-up of cars, and this includes, detailed photos, all relevant information about the car along with the price. Yes, this is part of Audi India's Digitalization plan and the pre-owned business is one that has seen a lot of growth. One reason why it's seen growth is because of people moving towards personal mobility after the pandemic. But there's another one, one that, significantly impacts the brand and that is the aspirational crowd. These are the ones, who want to enter the lap of luxury and want to own an Audi! No wonder, the company sold 1240 units via its Approved Plus business last year.

Cars that come to Audi Approved Plus are scrutinised meticulously and undergo a 300+ multi-point checks

There's also the attraction of the feature offerings provided by Audi Approved: Plus. All pre-owned vehicles carry a warranty of 2 years and unlimited kilometres, which is extremely great ?. Customers can extend that for up to 7 years which is a segment-first offering. But that's not all, as the segment-first offerings also include insurance, service package for up to 8 years and even roadside assistance for up to 11 years. Yes, you read that right, there's a service package too! So be rest assured that your car is in good hands, every time it goes in for a service.

There are financial schemes too on offer at Audi Approved:Plus, which can be tailored to the customer's needs and that again is a big take away. While the digital presence has already seen the company penetrate cities, which it's not physically present in, we will get to see an expansion of outlets very soon.

So, you no longer need to wait for that opportunity to enter the lap of luxury. It comes at an affordable price and with financial options made to suit your requirement. Now, you can have no more excuses, to possess your very own Audi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.