New Cars and Bikes in India
search
SPONSORED

Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury

There are 7 outlets of Audi Approved: Plus spread across the country, and all of them serve just one purpose; bringing you some of the best luxury cars in India and provide the best deals on them.

By  carandbike team | Updated:
eye
0  Views
'Audi Approved: Plus' gives you a chance to own what you desire the most, and a taste of true luxury expand View Photos
'Audi Approved: Plus' gives you a chance to own what you desire the most, and a taste of true luxury

The motivation to buy a car of your dreams begins at an early age. Imagine this scenario; you're waiting at a signal, and you see a white Audi A8 with red interior trim. It looks regal, gorgeous and it takes you a few minutes to put your dropped jaw back in place, before you start imagining yourself sitting, comfortably, in the backseat of that very car. That's when you know you want an Audi when you grow up. You start following the brand. If the brand wins in the motorsport arena, you throw your arms in the air and cheer out loud, because it's as if you're standing on the podium and telling the world, that the brand you love has hit it big. No wonder, you want to see a car from the four-ringed-maker in your garage. You want it to greet you and you it, every morning, because there's a legacy, an emotional connect, all of which culminates into making that buying decision.

pqgei8q8

Audi Approved: Plus can be your passageway to get to know the brand better, and also experience what it is like to own a luxury car.

Some people wait a while to make their dreams come true, while for others it's all about actioning things. If you are among those, who aim to enter this space of luxury, Audi India's pre-owned car business, 'Audi Approved: Plus' gives you that chance to own what you desire the most, while offering a chance to get a taste of true luxury. This is then your passageway to get to know the brand better, and also experience what it is like to own a luxury car.

There are 7 outlets of Audi Approved: Plus spread across the country, and all of them serve just one purpose; bringing you some of the best luxury cars in India and provide the best deals on them. So, you will find a treasure trove of cars in these dealerships and get to see some ageless beauties like the Audi A8, Audi Q7, Audi Q5 and even the Audi Q3, all of the previous generation models which were and remain successful cars for Audi India. And you can own one of these at the same amount as a compact SUV in the market. This completely widens the horizon for all those looking for a car to get their first taste of luxury, even if they have a budget of ₹ 20 lakh.

dm0fk0es

The company has 7 Audi Approved Plus outlets across India, offering some ageless beauties like the Audi A8, Audi Q7, Audi Q5 and even the Audi Q3

Newsbeep

The choice then is off the charts and so are the checks done on them. All these cars are scrutinised meticulously and undergo a 300+ multi-point checks which include everything from the suspension to tyres, to general wear and tear. Exterior trims as also interiors are given a thorough check. These checks are important because all the cars have got quite a few kilometres under their belt, so there are likely to be some issues. It's only after the cars have been checked and repairs (if any) done, does it find itself on the shop floor for sale. What's also important to note is that the entire history of the car is noted so that the customers have all the information they need about the car. Can you get any more transparent than that?

Of course, it can! Audi is providing all this information online as well where you can browse through the entire line-up of cars, and this includes, detailed photos, all relevant information about the car along with the price. Yes, this is part of Audi India's Digitalization plan and the pre-owned business is one that has seen a lot of growth. One reason why it's seen growth is because of people moving towards personal mobility after the pandemic. But there's another one, one that, significantly impacts the brand and that is the aspirational crowd. These are the ones, who want to enter the lap of luxury and want to own an Audi! No wonder, the company sold 1240 units via its Approved Plus business last year.

v5ngocno

Cars that come to Audi Approved Plus are scrutinised meticulously and undergo a 300+ multi-point checks

There's also the attraction of the feature offerings provided by Audi Approved: Plus. All pre-owned vehicles carry a warranty of 2 years and unlimited kilometres, which is extremely great ?. Customers can extend that for up to 7 years which is a segment-first offering. But that's not all, as the segment-first offerings also include insurance, service package for up to 8 years and even roadside assistance for up to 11 years. Yes, you read that right, there's a service package too! So be rest assured that your car is in good hands, every time it goes in for a service.

There are financial schemes too on offer at Audi Approved:Plus, which can be tailored to the customer's needs and that again is a big take away. While the digital presence has already seen the company penetrate cities, which it's not physically present in, we will get to see an expansion of outlets very soon.

So, you no longer need to wait for that opportunity to enter the lap of luxury. It comes at an affordable price and with financial options made to suit your requirement. Now, you can have no more excuses, to possess your very own Audi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
KTM 250 Adventure: All You Need To Know
KTM 250 Adventure: All You Need To Know
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Volkswagen Motorsport India Kicks-Off Inaugural Virtual Racing Championship
Volkswagen Motorsport India Kicks-Off Inaugural Virtual Racing Championship
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Maruti Suzuki Expands Car Subscription Programme To Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad And Gandhinagar
Maruti Suzuki Expands Car Subscription Programme To Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad And Gandhinagar
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
KTM 250 Adventure: All You Need To Know
KTM 250 Adventure: All You Need To Know
Suriya, Ruhaan & Ishaan Seal Titles In Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship X30 Classes Finale
Suriya, Ruhaan & Ishaan Seal Titles In Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship X30 Classes Finale
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Unveiled
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Unveiled
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers

Audi Q2

SUV, 15 Kmpl
Audi Q2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 34.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,633 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi R8

Coupe, 16.1 Kmpl
Audi R8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.72 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,65,561 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 41.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,126 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q7

SUV, 11.6 - 14.8 Kmpl
Audi Q7
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 69.22 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,43,679 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A6

Sedan, 14.11 Kmpl
Audi A6
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,12,971 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q5

SUV, 13.5 - 17.01 Kmpl
Audi Q5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 50.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,04,232 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi TT

Coupe, 14.3 Kmpl
Audi TT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,35,822 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A8

Sedan, 12 Kmpl
Audi A8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.56 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,24,312 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi Q8

SUV, 10 Kmpl
Audi Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 98.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 2,05,466 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi S5

Sedan, 13.6 Kmpl
Audi S5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 72.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,50,311 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,802 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A5

Sedan, 17.2 - 19.2 Kmpl
Audi A5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,03,501 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi RS5 Coupe

Coupe, 11.1 Kmpl
Audi RS5 Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.11 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,29,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
03:59
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus - Your Gateway To A World Of Luxury
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 06:16 PM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
03:56
Branded Content: Audi India Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Nov-20 05:01 PM IST
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
05:35
Branded Content: Audi Digitalization Advantage
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Nov-20 04:17 PM IST
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
09:50
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 06:38 PM IST
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
03:41
Audi Q2 Prices, Yamaha FZS Gets Bluetooth, Tata Nexon EV Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Oct-20 08:11 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
06:03
Audi Q5 Sportback: First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Sep-20 09:20 AM IST
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
06:14
2020 Audi RS Q8 Review: A Blast Of An SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Sep-20 01:17 PM IST
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi Q3 Front Profile View
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Alloywheel
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Back View
Audi A6 Back View
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front Profile
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Front View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi Q7 Side View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Runing Side Front View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Side Out Side View
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Audi A3 Rear Profile
Zie4zb 3
Zie4zb 3
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Headlight
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A6 Backview
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Side Rear View
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi A3 Cabriolet Front Profile
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Front Look
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Front Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi Q5 Petrol Rear Profile
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Headlight
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Rearview
Audi A8 Front View
Audi A8 Front View
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Grille
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Side View
Audi Rs6 Style
Audi Rs6 Style
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Head Light
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Alloy Wheels
Audi Q8 Sideview
Audi Q8 Sideview
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
Indian Government's Big EV Push: 69,000 Petrol Pumps To Get Charging Kiosks
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities