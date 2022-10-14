Audi India Inaugurates New Pre-Owned Car Facility In Lucknow

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility - Audi Approved: plus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This is Audi India’s nineteenth Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Audi India released its sales figures for the first nine months of 2022 and reports that its used car sales under the Audi Approved: Plus arm, registered a growth of 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022. But do keep in mind that the absolute numbers are low and last year was not a good year for automotive sales anyway, due to the pandemic. Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022.

From L to R - Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, Gautam Garg, Dealer Principal, Audi Lucknow and Nitin Kohli, Head of Sales Operations at Audi India

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we have inaugurated our 19th Audi Approved: plus facility. Lucknow continues to be an important market for Audi India and we are confident that customers in the city will benefit from this pre-owned car facility. Our Audi Approved: plus business has grown by 73% in the January – September 2022 period and we are confident that our expansion to other cities will further aid growth. By the end of this year, we will have twenty-two Audi Approved: plus facilities in India.”

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme. All pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.