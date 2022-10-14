Audi India Inaugurates New Pre-Owned Car Facility In Lucknow

  • Home
Audi India inaugurated its 19th pre-owned car facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility - Audi Approved: plus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This is Audi India’s nineteenth Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Audi India released its sales figures for the first nine months of 2022 and reports that its used car sales under the Audi Approved: Plus arm, registered a growth of 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022. But do keep in mind that the absolute numbers are low and last year was not a good year for automotive sales anyway, due to the pandemic. Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we have inaugurated our 19th Audi Approved: plus facility. Lucknow continues to be an important market for Audi India and we are confident that customers in the city will benefit from this pre-owned car facility. Our Audi Approved: plus business has grown by 73% in the January – September 2022 period and we are confident that our expansion to other cities will further aid growth. By the end of this year, we will have twenty-two Audi Approved: plus facilities in India.”

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme. All pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

