Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers

Audi India, under the Digitalization pillar, is creating waves when it comes to reaching out to its customers. A new initiative is aimed at providing peace of mind when it comes to servicing your car

Published:
With restrictions on travel and most people working from home, cars haven't been taken out of their garages. Yes, it's a big problem, because they are machines, which haven't been operated for a long time, and while we are all gripped by this pandemic, the other machines we are glued to, are the devices we work on. Given the current situation then, Audi India has taken the opportunity to strengthen its ‘Digitalization' strategy in the country by offering a host of services online. Now, last time we told you about Audi changing the nature of the sales methodology in the country by going online with the entire car buying process, keeping the dealerships very much at the heart of the operation. What it's also done now, is made the car servicing process easier for its customers. So, now you have zero excuses to get your Audi to the nearest service station.

Booking a service is now a simplified process and you can do so online using your laptop or even your phone. Yes, you are spoilt for choice and convenience. All you need to do is register on the website using your phone number and email id. You can even book a service using the ‘myAudi' Connect App. You can choose the date and time according to your convenience for a service appointment and it's quick and easy. You will get an immediate confirmation of the appointment taken as well, which puts ones' mind to rest. If you want to choose a pick-up and drop service, that option too is provided online, and, all you have to do is opt for one.

The Service Bays at The Audi Service Centres are sanitized twice a day 

 

If you want check what the service of the vehicle is likely to cost, all you have to do is fill in the details of your vehicle,  kilometres done on the car, and the service plan that you are on – the Regular or  even the Comprehensive Service Plan. Once you've selected all these options, you then get an estimate what you would pay at the service centre without the inclusion of GST. The process therefore, is extremely transparent and makes it convenient for owners.

What happens when you head to the showroom for your appointment then? To begin with, the service representative will make note of the history of your car and asks you if you feel there is something that needs to be attended to. Once the preliminary checks are done, the car heads to the service bay where a set of trained technicians are waiting to ensure that the car undergoes a thorough check 
All technicians across Audi Service Centres have undergone extensive training, not just in India, but some of them have even been trained by the Audi Headquarters in Ingolstadt, on specific cars. That shows how much the company invests in its own people, so that you receive service which is truly at par with global standards. 

The technicians at the service centre undergo extensive training  

The technicians hook up the car to the diagnostics kit and run a test to see if everything is in order. Once that is done, and  faults are diagnosed, the owners are notified immediately and if there is any requirement for a part to be replaced, the team moves swiftly to take permission to get the work done. Only once the owner of the car gives a go ahead for work to be done, the technicians get to work. The big advantage of taking your car to an Audi authorised service centre for any work related to the car, is that you are guaranteed to get genuine spare parts and that's one more reason to put your mind at ease. 

Before the car is handed over to customers, it is thoroughly sanitized 

Once the service is done, customers are notified, so that pick-up for the car can be arranged. Once you come to pick it up, the service advisor walks you through the entire process and the payment details as well. Now if you're worried about your car being sanitized, well be rest assured it is. In fact, all Audi service centres across  the country are sanitized twice a day, keeping the environment healthy for its technicians and customers.

Once you make the payment, the car is handed over to you and that's when you get back to driving the car the way you like. That's only made possible because of the hard work and dedication of the unsung heroes from Audi's service centre.  

