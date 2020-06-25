Bridgestone India Launches Contactless Tyre Servicing Platform

Tyre manufacturer Bridgestone India has announced the launch of its contactless tyre servicing platform called 'Bridgestone Bookmyservice'. It enables customers to make an online appointment in a few clicks, making them spend less time in outlets with these pre-planned visits. Bridgestone says the planner will also allow its channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets, which are necessary in times of the Coronavirus pandemic. Customers can choose a store in their vicinity and book a service appointment. This will be followed by a confirmation message from the company.

Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India said, "We are committed to serving our customers, and channel partners as their needs evolve. As the economy reopens, our customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, this becomes an essential service for them. The safety of our consumers and channel partners is our top priority, and we aim to provide the right solutions, with the utmost ease. This initiative is true to our values as we enable our customers to avail our services in a safe environment"

With the country unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need for many, due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing this necessary service, as they recommence the usage of their vehicles. The COVID 19 situation continues to rise and therefore such initiatives could give the customers confidence to avail the necessary services while maintaining social distancing. Adequate sanitisation measures will also be undertaken at all outlets according to Bridgestone.

