New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Compliant Vehicles To Now Carry Green Strickers On Licence Plates: MoRTH

The new green stickers are about one cm in size and will carry the registration details of the BS6 compliant motor vehicle. MoRTH says that such stickers are followed in other countries.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BS6 compliant cars will come with a 1 cm green sticker hot-stamped on the windshield

Highlights

  • The new order will come into effect from June 1, 2020
  • The 1 cm big green strip will be stuck on the windshield of the BS6 cars
  • Petrol & CNG cars get a light-blue background, diesel cars get orange

All new BS6 vehicles sold in India will now carry a green coloured strip at the top in the third registration plate, according to the latest notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The government has mandated the use of this one-centimetre sticker on the new BS6 compliant motor vehicles and the order will come into effect from October 1, 2020. The notice was issued recently by the ministry amending the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) order, 2018. Previously, the government had announced that all motor vehicles sold after April 1, 2019, will be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP).

Also Read: Auto Component Sector Likely To See Job Cuts If There's Weak Demand: ACMA

The one-centimetre green sticker will be fitted on the inside of the windshield of all the newly-manufactured vehicles. The idea here is to differentiate the BS6 vehicles more effectively from vehicles that meet the older emission standards. The notification also states that several countries overseas follow the same practice. Furthermore, the notification states that the sticker will have a light blue colour background for those vehicles that are run or petrol or CNG. Meanwhile, diesel-powered cars will get an orange coloured sticker after registration.

bm5d9q7

The High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory for all-new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019

A PTI report quotes a MorTH official saying, "It has been brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated from April 1, 2020, provide for strict emission norms, and requests were to made to have distinct identification for such vehicles as is being made in other countries."

Also Read: Awareness To Reduce Highway Fatalities Gets Government Support

0 Comments

The high-security numbers plates have been mandated to reduce vehicular theft and come with a chromium-based hologram that is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates, at the front and rear. The plates come with a permanent 10 digit identification number on the reflective sheet located at the bottom left of the plate. A similar process of hot-stamping will be used to stick the green stickers on the windscreen of the future BS6 vehicles. It needs to be seen if the BS6 compliant cars that have already been on sale for over a year now will be also getting these stickers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
23%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

MINI models

MINI Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
₹ 37.1 Lakh *
MINI 3 door
MINI 3 door
₹ 29.7 - 43.5 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
MINI 5 door
MINI 5 door
₹ 33.3 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bosch Introduces Automatic Emergency Call Systems For Motorcycles
Bosch Introduces Automatic Emergency Call Systems For Motorcycles
Select your City
or select from popular cities