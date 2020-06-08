BS6 Compliant Vehicles To Now Carry Green Strickers On Licence Plates: MoRTH

All new BS6 vehicles sold in India will now carry a green coloured strip at the top in the third registration plate, according to the latest notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The government has mandated the use of this one-centimetre sticker on the new BS6 compliant motor vehicles and the order will come into effect from October 1, 2020. The notice was issued recently by the ministry amending the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) order, 2018. Previously, the government had announced that all motor vehicles sold after April 1, 2019, will be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP).

The one-centimetre green sticker will be fitted on the inside of the windshield of all the newly-manufactured vehicles. The idea here is to differentiate the BS6 vehicles more effectively from vehicles that meet the older emission standards. The notification also states that several countries overseas follow the same practice. Furthermore, the notification states that the sticker will have a light blue colour background for those vehicles that are run or petrol or CNG. Meanwhile, diesel-powered cars will get an orange coloured sticker after registration.

The High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory for all-new vehicles sold from April 1, 2019

A PTI report quotes a MorTH official saying, "It has been brought-forth that the BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated from April 1, 2020, provide for strict emission norms, and requests were to made to have distinct identification for such vehicles as is being made in other countries."

The high-security numbers plates have been mandated to reduce vehicular theft and come with a chromium-based hologram that is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates, at the front and rear. The plates come with a permanent 10 digit identification number on the reflective sheet located at the bottom left of the plate. A similar process of hot-stamping will be used to stick the green stickers on the windscreen of the future BS6 vehicles. It needs to be seen if the BS6 compliant cars that have already been on sale for over a year now will be also getting these stickers.

