Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats

Bugatti is creating quite a buzz with all the teasers it's dropping of the upcoming hypercar. Its last teaser showed the x-shaped sharp taillight bars and now the carmaker has teased the naked body of the upcoming model that sports hardcore racing seats. We also know that Bugatti was planning a one-off hypercar and last time it took to social media handles to share the latest teaser and had captioned it- "What if"? Now we are aware of some Bugatti models that are in the making but the company hasn't shared any details yet. But from what we can see in the teaser image, the engine takes up most of the space and that tells us, that this one will be big on power.

Bugatti had teased the X-shaped taillight bars in the last teaser.

A report mentioned that the one-off track car is likely to source power from an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine seen in the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that makes over 1500 bhp. That said, we still need to wait for further details to get an idea of which new Bugatti is this one and we hope the carmaker will drop more details soon.

Bugatti is working on a one-off track car.

Recently we also heard about the SSC Tuatara being the world's fastest car at 532.93 kmph, and we won't be surprised if Bugatti is planning to claim its throne back. Coming back to the teaser, the shape immediately reminds you of the rear of the Chiron Pur Sport where the angular and upright wing and diffuser add to the overall sharpness. There have been rumours about Bugatti building a new Chiron Roadster as well and we can only speculate at the moment.

