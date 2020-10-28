New Cars and Bikes in India
Bugatti Teases Upcoming Hypercar; Shows Hardcore Racing Seats

Bugatti's last teaser showed the x-shaped sharp taillight bars and now the carmaker has teased the naked body of the upcoming model that sports hardcore racing seats.

Bugatti is creating quite a buzz with all these teasers and pictures. expand View Photos
Bugatti is creating quite a buzz with all these teasers and pictures.

Highlights

  • Bugatti is creating quite a buzz with all its teasers.
  • The company has been planning a on-off track car.
  • The new track car gets hardcore racing seats.

Bugatti is creating quite a buzz with all the teasers it's dropping of the upcoming hypercar. Its last teaser showed the x-shaped sharp taillight bars and now the carmaker has teased the naked body of the upcoming model that sports hardcore racing seats. We also know that Bugatti was planning a one-off hypercar and last time it took to social media handles to share the latest teaser and had captioned it- "What if"? Now we are aware of some Bugatti models that are in the making but the company hasn't shared any details yet. But from what we can see in the teaser image, the engine takes up most of the space and that tells us, that this one will be big on power. 

Also Read: Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model

o36qjneo

Bugatti had teased the X-shaped taillight bars in the last teaser.

A report mentioned that the one-off track car is likely to source power from an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine seen in the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that makes over 1500 bhp. That said, we still need to wait for further details to get an idea of which new Bugatti is this one and we hope the carmaker will drop more details soon.

Also Read: Bugatti's Iconic Type 35 Replica Toy Car- The Bugatti Baby 2 - Hits Showrooms In Europe

ujafhn8

Bugatti is working on a one-off track car.

0 Comments

Recently we also heard about the SSC Tuatara being the world's fastest car at 532.93 kmph, and we won't be surprised if Bugatti is planning to claim its throne back. Coming back to the teaser, the shape immediately reminds you of the rear of the Chiron Pur Sport where the angular and upright wing and diffuser add to the overall sharpness. There have been rumours about Bugatti building a new Chiron Roadster as well and we can only speculate at the moment.

