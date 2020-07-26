Bugatti's Iconic Type 35 Replica Toy Car- The Bugatti Baby 2 - Hits Showrooms In Europe

The Bugatti brand has always been synonymous with supercars. It's always been known for cars like the Veryon and Chiron. But the one we are talking about this time around is not going to go transcending and set any earth-shattering speed record, yet it's a Bugatti. It's definitely something that will please rich kids with a developing taste in cars. It's the Bugatti Baby 2 which we first saw as a 3D printed model at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and it is going to have a limited edition run. It has now hit the showrooms in Europe and Bugatti will be manufacturing only 500 units of the Baby 2, and 500 lucky teenagers have already got one in their cart. Yes! It's completely sold out.

The Bugatti Baby 2 has grown from the 50 per cent scale of the original to a 75 per cent scale replica of the Type 35.

Essentially, it's a scaled down model of the Type 35, but it's not only for kids as Bugatti says that even adults can take a short spin in it. To allow the Baby 2 to be driven by both adults and children, it has grown from the 50 per cent scale of the original to a 75 per cent scale replica of the Type 35 and includes a sliding pedal box for drivers of all age. In the first stage of its inception, the engineering team digitally scanned every single component of a 1924 Type 35 Lyon Grand Prix car. Then it got a new electric powertrain with lithium ion batteries and regenerative braking along with few more redesigned elements to suit the need of modern age customers. It gets the same eight-spoke alloy wheels shod in new Michelin tyres and new hollow front axle along with the suspension and steering mechanism from the old Type 35.

It also gets Bugatti's famous 'Macaron' badge, made of 50g of solid silver.

The cockpit gets the same four spoke steering wheel ahead of the aluminium casing which sports Bugatti's signature instruments. The old oil and pressure metres are now replaced with battery level, indicator and power gauge for obvious reasons, but the clock used to measure race performance in the iconic Type 35 remains as a symbol. The fuel pressure pump from the Type 35 has been digitally replicated and has been used as a forward or reverse control, and all cars will come with a horn, rear view mirror, handbrake, headlights and a remote control to disable the car from up to 50 meters. In the centre of the dashboard is a plaque giving the unique chassis number of the Baby 2 and displayed on the nose of every car will be Bugatti's famous 'Macaron' badge, made of 50g of solid silver, just like the one the Chiron gets.

The car will come with two sizes of removable battery, a standard 1.4 kWh pack and a long-range 2.8 kWh version.

It also gets a rear wheel drivetrain and comes with two power modes for drivers of different experience. A 1 kW 'child mode' with the top speed limited to 20 km/h, and a 4 kW 'adult mode' with the top speed limited to 45 km/h. That said, there is also a Speed Key for experienced and confident drivers which takes the total power output to 10 kW and bars the speed limiter. It also comes equipped with a limited slip differential which channelizes all the torque to the rear wheels. The car will come with two sizes of removable battery, a standard 1.4 kWh pack and a long-range 2.8 kWh version. While exact range will depend on driving style, the larger pack is expected to give a range of over 30km.

The old oil and pressure metres in the Baby 2 are now replaced with battery level, indicator and power gauge and the four spoke steering wheel continues to be there.

The standard car will be painted in French Racing Blue with a black leather interior, but other colour options will be available for both the exterior and interior trims. Additionally, all owners of Baby 2 will receive membership of The Little Car Club that manufactures the Baby 2, and be able to attend events where they, their children and their grandchildren can drive their cars at the famous motor racing circuits.

