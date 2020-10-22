New Cars and Bikes in India
Bugatti's New Teaser Showcasing X-Shaped Taillights Hints At A New Model

The carmaker took to social media handles to share the latest teaser and has captioned it- "What if", leaving us really intrigued.

Bugatti is up to something very mysterious and that is really intriguing for us. Its latest teaser showing the x-shaped sharp taillight bars confirms that something new is our way and knowing that it Bugatti was planning a one-off hypercar, we can't wait to see what's coming. The carmaker took to social media handles to share the latest teaser and has captioned it- "What if"? Now that certainly is an indication that it's coming up with something like never before.

There have been rumours about Bugatti building a new Chiron Roadster.

Now recently we also heard about the SSC Tuatara being the world's fastest car at 532.93 kmph, and we won't be surprised if Bugatti is planning to claim it throne back. Coming back to the teaser, the shape immediately reminds you of the rear of the Chiron Pur Sport where the angular and upright wing and diffuser add to the overall sharpness. There have been rumours about Bugatti building a new Chiron Roadster as well and we can only speculate at the moment.

Bugatti is working on a one-off track car that is expected to debut in October.

0 Comments

According a news published by The Supercar Blog, Bugatti is working on a one-off track car that is expected to debut in October. The report also mentions that the one-off track car is likely to source power from an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine seen in the Chiron Super Sport 300+ that makes over 1500 bhp. That said, we still need to wait for further details to get an idea of which new Bugatti is in the making and we hope the carmaker will drop more details soon.

