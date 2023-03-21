  • Home
BYD India Celebrates 16 Year Anniversary

authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Mar-23 10:12 AM IST
Highlights
  • BYD India is celebrating its 16th anniversary in the Indian markets.
  • The list of products the brand currently has on offer include the e6 MPV, Atto 3 SUV
  • The company aims to expand its network to include 53 outlets by the end of 2023.

BYD India is celebrating its 16th anniversary in the Indian markets. The manufacturer was first established in India in 2007 and currently has a workforce of 2,000 employees in Chennai along with a network that includes 24 outlets spread across 21 cities in India. The company aims to expand its network to include 53 outlets by the end of 2023. 

BYD currently has a workforce of 2,000 employees in Chennai

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles of BYD India, said, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone in India. As of February, we have delivered over 700 units of BYD ATTO 3s to various cities in India in just two months and have received very positive response from customers. We believe more and more customers will choose our premium electric SUV. As always, we are fully committed to the market, our customers, and our dealer network.”

The brand currently sells the e6 and Atto 3 passenger vehicles in the Indian market

The list of products the brand currently has on offer include the e6 MPV, Atto 3 SUV and other products including public sector transport, heavy-duty trucks, etc. The company claimed that operating volume of buses equipped with BYD powertrains and batteries has exceeded over 1,000 units and orders of electric heavy-duty truck Q1R have surpassed 600 units. 

The e6 MPV 

The e6 MPV consists of a battery unit with a capacity of 71.7 kWh that produces a power output of 93.87 bhp. The brand has managed to sell 450+ units of the vehicle since its launch. The Atto 3 was launched recently in the Indian markets and has sold 700 units since. The SUV has a battery unit with a capacity of 60.48 kWh that churns out 201 bhp and features a claimed range of 521 km.

