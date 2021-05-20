BYD Rolls Out 1 Millionth Electric Passenger Car In China

Chinese automaker BYD is celebrating the rollout of its one-millionth electric passenger car, becoming the first automaker globally to do so. The one-millionth car is the Han EV that rolled off the production line at BYD's headquarters and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, in China. The occasion marked the presence of officials from the Chinese government, industry heads, media guests and about 100 BYD vehicle owners. With no Covid cases reported, China is able to host public events.

BYD commenced its electric vehicle development journey in 2004 and is one of the leading EV players globally

Speaking about the rollout, Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD Co., Ltd. said, "BYD shoulders the responsibility and mission of upward development for China's new energy vehicle brands. From zero to one million vehicles, this is BYD's response to the call for global auto industry transformation. It also sets a benchmark in the journey of the new energy vehicle industry in China starting from nothing, alongside the greater national journey for a country dominated by traditional automobiles to one that is a leader in the field of sustainability."

He added, "The journey to one million vehicles would not be possible without the support of car owners every step of the way, and BYD recognises that the 'green dream' can only be achieved hand-in-hand with all our customers."

Beginning operations in China in 2003, BYD's new energy vehicle (NEV) journey commenced in 2004 with the ET electric concept car at the Beijing Auto Show. This was followed up with the F3DM - the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid NEV model unveiled in 2008. The BYD Han was launched in 2020 and the automaker says it's a top-selling model in China, competing with the German luxury sedans.

Rolf Petter Almklov, Commercial Counsellor, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Beijing and Wang Chuanfu, Chairman & President - BYD at the rollout ceremony

BYD says the one million EV production milestone coincides with the first batch of 100 fully-electric BYD Tang SUVs being readied for Norway. The Scandinavian country will be at the centre of the automaker's ambitious plans for the European market, it says. A total of 1500 Tang SUVs will be delivered to Norway before the end of the year as part of BYD's European and global strategy. The first batch will be delivered to customers in Norway in the third quarter of the year.

The BYD Tang SUV promises a range of 505 km (NEDC) and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.6 seconds. The battery capacity stands at 86.4 kWh. BYD will be bringing only electric cars to the European market and the company already retails its electric bus product range in Europe.

