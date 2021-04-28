carandbike logo
Buffett-Backed EV Maker BYD's Profit Grew 111% In First Quarter

BYD reported 237.4 million yuan ($36.61 million) net profit in the first three months this year.

ts revenue grew 108% year-on-year to 41 billion yuan in the first quarter.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, on Wednesday reported growth of 110.7% in first-quarter net profit.

0 Comments

BYD reported 237.4 million yuan ($36.61 million) net profit in the first three months this year, up from 112.6 million yuan a year earlier. Its revenue grew 108% year-on-year to 41 billion yuan in the first quarter.

