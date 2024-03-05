Login

BYD Seal: Variants Explained

The Seal is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh up to Rs 53 lakh
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The BYD Seal is the third product from BYD to be launched in India.
  • The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance.
  • Prices for the Seal range from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh.

BYD has finally launched the Seal in India. Based on the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the four-door sedan is BYD’s third product offering in India and its priciest one here yet.  The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, with prices ranging from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Dynamic (201 bhp Rear Motor, 310 Nm, RWD)

  • 8 Airbags
  • Dual stage pretensioner on front and rear seat belts
  • Seat belt reminder- front & rear
  • 360-degree Camera
  • Front Parking Sensor (2 Zones)
  • Rear Parking Sensor (4 Zones)
  • ISOFIX Child restraint anchorage points
  • Intelligent power brake system
  • Electric Power Steering (DP-EPS)
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
  • Hill Hold Control (HHC)
  • Auto-hold
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Lane Departure Warming (LDW)
  • Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
  • Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA)
  • Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
  • Predictive Collision Warning (PCW)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
  • Intelligent Speed Limit Information (ISLI)
  • Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC)
  • Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)
  • Front Cross Traffic Brake (FCTB)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Door Open Warning (DOW)
  • High Beam Assist (HMA) 
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
  • Silver-plated Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Electronic hidden door handles
  • Rear windscreen mount antenna
  • One-touch open/close tailgate
  • Electrically heated and adjustable exterior mirrors
  • FM Radio
  • Android Auto (wireless)
  • Apple CarPlay (USB)
  • Bluetooth phone connectivity and Audio streaming
  • 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) intelligent rotating touchscreen display
  • 12 speakers Sound System
  • Voice assistant – English

 

Premium (308 bhp Rear Motor, 360 Nm, RWD)

 

(In addition to Dynamic)

  • DC Charging Port-CCS 2 (150KW)
  • Head Up Display (W-HUD)
  • Door mirror auto-tilt
  • Door mirror position memory
  • Genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Genuine leather-wrapped seats
  • Driver seat 4-way lumbar power adjustment
  • Driver seat with position memory
  • Courtesy seating

 

Performance (Dual Motor- 215 bhp (Front), 308 bhp (Rear), Combined Output- 523 bhp, 670 Nm AWD)

 

(In addition to Premium)

  • Electronic child lock
  • Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (ITAC)

 

 

