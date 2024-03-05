BYD Seal: Variants Explained
The Seal is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakh up to Rs 53 lakh
Published on March 5, 2024
Highlights
- The BYD Seal is the third product from BYD to be launched in India.
- The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance.
- Prices for the Seal range from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh.
BYD has finally launched the Seal in India. Based on the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the four-door sedan is BYD’s third product offering in India and its priciest one here yet. The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, with prices ranging from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
Dynamic (201 bhp Rear Motor, 310 Nm, RWD)
- 8 Airbags
- Dual stage pretensioner on front and rear seat belts
- Seat belt reminder- front & rear
- 360-degree Camera
- Front Parking Sensor (2 Zones)
- Rear Parking Sensor (4 Zones)
- ISOFIX Child restraint anchorage points
- Intelligent power brake system
- Electric Power Steering (DP-EPS)
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
- Hill Hold Control (HHC)
- Auto-hold
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Lane Departure Warming (LDW)
- Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
- Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA)
- Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
- Predictive Collision Warning (PCW)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Intelligent Speed Limit Information (ISLI)
- Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC)
- Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)
- Front Cross Traffic Brake (FCTB)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Door Open Warning (DOW)
- High Beam Assist (HMA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Silver-plated Panoramic Glass Roof
- Electronic hidden door handles
- Rear windscreen mount antenna
- One-touch open/close tailgate
- Electrically heated and adjustable exterior mirrors
- FM Radio
- Android Auto (wireless)
- Apple CarPlay (USB)
- Bluetooth phone connectivity and Audio streaming
- 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) intelligent rotating touchscreen display
- 12 speakers Sound System
- Voice assistant – English
Premium (308 bhp Rear Motor, 360 Nm, RWD)
(In addition to Dynamic)
- DC Charging Port-CCS 2 (150KW)
- Head Up Display (W-HUD)
- Door mirror auto-tilt
- Door mirror position memory
- Genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Genuine leather-wrapped seats
- Driver seat 4-way lumbar power adjustment
- Driver seat with position memory
- Courtesy seating
Performance (Dual Motor- 215 bhp (Front), 308 bhp (Rear), Combined Output- 523 bhp, 670 Nm AWD)
(In addition to Premium)
- Electronic child lock
- Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (ITAC)
