BYD Seal: Variants Explained

BYD has finally launched the Seal in India. Based on the same platform as the Atto 3 SUV, the four-door sedan is BYD’s third product offering in India and its priciest one here yet. The Seal is offered in three variants - Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, with prices ranging from Rs 41.00 lakh up to Rs 53.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Dynamic (201 bhp Rear Motor, 310 Nm, RWD)

8 Airbags

Dual stage pretensioner on front and rear seat belts

Seat belt reminder- front & rear

360-degree Camera

Front Parking Sensor (2 Zones)

Rear Parking Sensor (4 Zones)

ISOFIX Child restraint anchorage points

Intelligent power brake system

Electric Power Steering (DP-EPS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

Hill Hold Control (HHC)

Auto-hold

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warming (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA)

Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

Predictive Collision Warning (PCW)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Intelligent Speed Limit Information (ISLI)

Intelligent Speed Limit Control (ISLC)

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Front Cross Traffic Brake (FCTB)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Door Open Warning (DOW)

High Beam Assist (HMA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Silver-plated Panoramic Glass Roof

Electronic hidden door handles

Rear windscreen mount antenna

One-touch open/close tailgate

Electrically heated and adjustable exterior mirrors

FM Radio

Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (USB)

Bluetooth phone connectivity and Audio streaming

15.6-inch (39.6 cm) intelligent rotating touchscreen display

12 speakers Sound System

Voice assistant – English

Premium (308 bhp Rear Motor, 360 Nm, RWD)

(In addition to Dynamic)

DC Charging Port-CCS 2 (150KW)

Head Up Display (W-HUD)

Door mirror auto-tilt

Door mirror position memory

Genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel

Genuine leather-wrapped seats

Driver seat 4-way lumbar power adjustment

Driver seat with position memory

Courtesy seating

Performance (Dual Motor- 215 bhp (Front), 308 bhp (Rear), Combined Output- 523 bhp, 670 Nm AWD)

(In addition to Premium)