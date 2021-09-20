Cadillac Lyriq Sold Out In 90 Mins

  • Home
Deliveries for the Lyriq are supposed to start in Q2 of 2022 but that could change considering the global semiconductor shortage.
The Cadillac Lyriq has been the long talked about electric SUV that the luxury brand by GM has been working on and already it has been sold out in 90 minutes. The car which is also due to come in 2022 and now Cadillac has announced the "Debut Edition" has been reserved. So far Cadillac has only opened reservations for the "Debut Edition". 

The luxury EV play costs upwards of $60,000 and the car will have a 100 kWh battery that has 335 bhp in power and coughs up 482.8 kilometers of range. It even supports 19.2kW AC charging and can even do 190 kW DC fast charging. It is also one of the first cars to feature GM's ADAS stack called Super Cruise powered by Cruise, the self-driving car company capitalised by GM. 

It will also debut GM's SuperCruise driver assist system

"2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022. Contact your dealer for more details," announced Cadillac. 

Deliveries for the Lyriq are supposed to start in Q2 of 2022 but that could change considering the global semiconductor shortage. It joins the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck as major EVs that will be delivered to consumers in 2022. Rivian has already started deliveries of the R1T and will soon launch new trims of the car in 2022. 

