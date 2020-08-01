Car Sales July 2020: MG Motor India Registers 40 Per Cent Increase

MG Motor India had a decent run in July 2020 with its sales increasing by 40 per cent over July 2019. The company sold 2,105 units in July 2020 in comparison to 1,508 units sold in July 2019. MG has barely begun its sales operations this time last year and did well to keep its sales steady. In June 2020, the company sold 2,012 units, which was 4.63 per cent lower than July 2020 sales. With the launch of the MG Hector Plus, the company hopes to see a rise in its sales figures.

(The MG Hector Plus is seeing good traction in certain markets across India)

Commenting on the overall sales performance in July 2020, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "The overall market environment continues to be challenging with uncertainties due to variable lockdowns in various phases. The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region. However, despite these challenges, our production has remained at similar levels in July as compared to June 2020 and we expect the situation to improve during the festival season."

MG says that it is seeing good traction for the Hector Plus across markets. The 6-seater version of the Hector was launched on July 15, 2020. The Hector Plus will be a part of the Hector line-up and it will be offered in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. Compared to the standard Hector, the Plus comes with a host of cosmetic changes along with few updated features as well.

