Car Sales June 2020: MG Motor Sells 2012 Units; Triple Digit Growth Compared To May

MG Motor India announced its sales figures for June 2020. The company sold 2,012 units of its cars during the previous month. The automaker sold 1,867 units of the MG Hector SUV along with 145 units of the MG ZS EV in June. In a month-on-month comparison, MG Motor's sales look substantially better when compared to that in May. As lockdown restrictions were relaxed, the company managed to resume production with about 30 per cent of capacity utilisation and sold 710 units in May 2020. The sales figures for June are also better than the company's volumes for March 2020 that stood at 1,518 units with 1,402 units of the Hector sold, and 116 units of the MG ZS EV. The month of April recorded zero sales this year for most automakers.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director, Sales, MG Motor India said, "Even though our sales performance in June 2020 was better than May this year, we continue to face headwinds in supply chain and logistics due to multiple issues. Our teams are doing their best to overcome these challenges and we are looking forward to the launch of the Hector Plus in July 2020."

The MG Hector Plus is the brand's next big launch in India scheduled for later this month

With India moving into Unlock 1.0 in June, travel restrictions and curfews were relaxed in several parts of the country, which prompted more customers to make deliveries, while dealerships have gone back to working again while following social distancing protocols. MG has also been accepting books for its vehicle range online. MG Motor India had commenced its India sales in June last year with the launch of the Hector SUV.

MG Motor is readying to go on launch offensive with a handful of models in the coming months. The MG Hector Plus is ready for launch this month, and we exclusively told you that the six/seven-seater version of the compact SUV will be sold in a special Starry Sky Blue scheme. The company has also commenced production of the SUV at its facility in Halol, Gujarat. The automaker will then introduce the MG Gloster SUV towards the end of the year that will take on the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the likes.

