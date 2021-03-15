carandbike Award 2021: EV Of The Year

The EV market is gradually developing in India and we have seen quite a few new model launches in India, in the last couple of years. In fact, automakers that have been focusing on the fleet market in the EV segment have also come up with electric vehicles for personal mobility. Even luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz have also launched new EVs in India and its German counterparts too are following suit and we expect to see new launches going forward. As for our 2021 edition, there are three nominees for this category.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV has an ARAI certified range of 312 km.

The new Tata Nexon EV is the first electric vehicle from the company to be developed specifically for private buyers. The electric SUV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX, and comes with a standard ARAI certified electric range of 312 km on a single charge. The SUV also offers an efficient high voltage system, fast charging capability, extended battery life, and solid safety features. The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which will be powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-Ion battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The IP67 certified battery is designed to operate over a wide range of temperature, in all-weather, and it's shockproof, waterproof and dustproof as well. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple-digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using the home charger that is offered with the car. The Tata Nexon EV will also come with a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS), which is designed for extended battery life.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV went on sale last year and received a mild update this year.

The MG ZS EV went on sale in India last year and the company was quick enough to give it a mild update right at the start of this year itself. Mechanically, the SUV continues to come equipped with the same 44.5 kWh IP6 certified HT (Hi-Tech) battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It develops 141 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 353 Nm. The carmaker claims that the battery pack offers a maximum range of up to 419 km when fully charged. It can clock 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES. The company claims that the SUV can be fully charged in six-eight hours through a standard AC charger. However, the 50kW DC fast charger is capable of providing the juice up to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the only EV in the luxury segment.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the only premium electric SUV on sale in India at the moment. The new electric SUV from the Stuttgart-based carmaker comes in one powertrain option - Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, which gets two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of 450 km per when fully charged. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque, and it propels the SUV to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph. The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with three charging options - a 50kW DC fast charger, a 7.4kW AC wall charger, and a 2.4kW plug-in charger. While the DC fast charger will take about 90 minutes to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent, the AC wall charger, or as Mercedes calls it Wallbox will take 10 hours to do the same. The standard plug charger will take about 21 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 per cent.

