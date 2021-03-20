carandbike logo
carandbike Awards 2021: Honda City Wins Viewers' Choice Car Of The Year

This year the Honda City faced strong competition from the Hyundai i20, Mahindra Thar, Nissan Magnite and MG Hector Plus, to win the 2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Car of the Year award.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh
Rajesh Goel, Sr. VP and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India and his team accepting the award expand View Photos
Rajesh Goel, Sr. VP and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India and his team accepting the award

Honda City has won the 2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Car of the Year award. Over the years, the car has set numerous benchmarks in the compact sedan space, and now, in addition to the Viewers' Choice award, it has also been crowned as the 2021 CNB Compact Sedan of the Year. By winning the Viewers' Choice Car of the Year award, the Honda City has shown us that the iconic moniker still holds sway among India car buyers. This year the Honda City faced strong competition from the Hyundai i20, Mahindra Thar, Nissan Magnite and MG Hector Plus, to win the Viewers' Choice award.

Honda Cars India offers the new City sedan in three trim options - V, VX, and ZX

The new-gen Honda City comes with a pair of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The former is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine tuned to make 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the petrol option also gets the optional CVT automatic transmission.

Honda Cars India offers the new City sedan in three trim options - V, VX, and ZX, and while the petrol versions of the three variants also get an optional CVT automatic version, the diesel, variants, is manual-only. Currently, the car is priced at Rs 11 lakh to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the petrol variants and ₹ 12.45 lakh to ₹ 14.85 lakh for the diesel variants (all ex-showroom Delhi).

