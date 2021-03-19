carandbike logo
carandbike Awards 2021: Kia Motors Wins Car Manufacturer Of The Year

Kia Motors stood out to be the third largest carmaker in India, outperforming some well established brands last year.

Edited by Shubham Parashar
Team Kia Motors India receives 2021 CNB Car Manufacturer Of The Year award expand View Photos
Team Kia Motors India receives 2021 CNB Car Manufacturer Of The Year award

If there is one carmaker that upped the ante across segments with every new launch, it's Kia Motors. It literally has set the bar high for its counterparts and its sales graph very aptly substantiates that. In no time, it ranked amongst the top ten automakers in India with just one product in the market- the Seltos, and then the arrival of Kia Sonet added another feather to its cap. In few month, the Korean carmaker stood out to be the third largest carmaker in India, outperforming some well established brands.

In few month, the Korean carmaker stood out to be the third-largest carmaker in India

Even the Kia Carnival which is priced at the higher side of the price range has performed reasonably well for its segment, giving quite a tough competition to the Toyota Innova Crysta that has been the segment leader for over decade now. Then, at our awards too, both models that were launched last year- the Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival won in their respective categories. The Kia Sonet was crowned subcompact SUV of the year and the Kia Carnival bagged the MPV of the year trophy.

