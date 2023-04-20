  • Home
  • News
  • carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova Hycross Is The Hybrid Car Of The Year

carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova Hycross Is The Hybrid Car Of The Year

The smooth ride and handling of the Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid made us vote it as the The Hybrid Car Of The Year
By Sidharth Nambiar
20-Apr-23 08:37 PM IST
Hybrid car of the year.jpg

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid has won the 2023 carandbike Hybrid Car of the Year award. The Jury members were impressed by the smooth ride and handling capabilities of the MPV. Its rivals in this category included Honda City e:HEV and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Areas where the car scored the highest points include Significance to segment, Emotional Appeal and Safety.

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace Concepts Unveiled

The car is powered by the TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine that produces a power output 183.7 bhp and 206 Nm of torque. What’s also remarkable about the car is the fact that it can give fuel efficiency figures of 23.24 kmph. The car also gets a host of safety features which includes six airbags, including front and curtain airbags along with pre-collision system, auto high beam, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane trace assist, and dynamic radar-guided cruise control. The car also comes with Level 2 ADAS capabilities.

The hybrid variants of the car come at a price tag of Rs. 24.76 lakh and go up to Rs. 29.72 lakh. The main rivals of the Innova Hycross Hybrid in the Indian Market include the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

 

Related Articles
Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross
Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross
11 days ago
Cars And SUVs Under Rs 50 Lakh With ADAS Tech
Cars And SUVs Under Rs 50 Lakh With ADAS Tech
1 month ago
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
3 months ago
Toyota India Recalls Nearly 1,400 Vehicles Over Airbag Controller Issue
Toyota India Recalls Nearly 1,400 Vehicles Over Airbag Controller Issue
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now