carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova Hycross Is The Hybrid Car Of The Year

The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid has won the 2023 carandbike Hybrid Car of the Year award. The Jury members were impressed by the smooth ride and handling capabilities of the MPV. Its rivals in this category included Honda City e:HEV and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Areas where the car scored the highest points include Significance to segment, Emotional Appeal and Safety.

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace Concepts Unveiled

The car is powered by the TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine that produces a power output 183.7 bhp and 206 Nm of torque. What’s also remarkable about the car is the fact that it can give fuel efficiency figures of 23.24 kmph. The car also gets a host of safety features which includes six airbags, including front and curtain airbags along with pre-collision system, auto high beam, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane trace assist, and dynamic radar-guided cruise control. The car also comes with Level 2 ADAS capabilities.

The hybrid variants of the car come at a price tag of Rs. 24.76 lakh and go up to Rs. 29.72 lakh. The main rivals of the Innova Hycross Hybrid in the Indian Market include the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.