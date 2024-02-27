car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
While the market might be swaying towards SUVs, sedans are still in the game and the same holds true at our 2024 car&bike Awards with Hyundai Verna taking home the Car of The Year. The sedan did face some strong competition for the award not only from like-priced models such as the well-rounded Honda Elevate but also from some promising models from Europe. Now in its sixth generation, the new Verna arrived on the scene in 2023 loaded to the gills with tech and a pair of petrol engines.
The new Verna entered the segment with many segment first-in-segment and best-in-segment features such as a large suit of ADAS features, heated and ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen, connected car tech, a powered driver seat, Bose sound system and more.
While the new-gen Verna dropped the option of a diesel engine buyers can still pick between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill – the latter the most powerful in the segment. The former makes a strong case for itself within the city with its refined and relaxed nature while the latter does offer some additional pizazz to those wanting a more enthusiastic driving experience. Both are offered with a 6-speed manual with the former getting the option of a CVT while the latter gets the option of a 7-speed DCT unit.
The new Verna has also made a strong case for itself against the competition setting new benchmarks in terms of performance and technology when it arrived. The sedan also won carandbike’s comparisons featuring other models from the segment such as the venerable Honda City, and the VW Virtus.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
