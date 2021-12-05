Changing times call for innovation in all sectors, including automobiles. That's why most cars don't survive in the market for more than 2-5 years. However, some cars not only win consumers' hearts, they become household names, surviving in popularity decade after decade. And because of that, manufacturers never take them off the books. They upgrade these cars, modify the engines a tad perhaps, but the original soul of that car remains intact. Today, these are cars with the longest production runs in the world. Here are some cars that have thrived in the market for decades.

Chevrolet Suburban

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Manufacturing of the Chevrolet Suburban cars started in 1935 at the Chevrolet unit of General Motors, and is still going strong. An interesting fact about these cars is that they were being produced consistently even through World War II due to its use as a military vehicle. The total production run of this car is 86 years and continuing. In 2015, the Suburban celebrated its 80th anniversary where the 10th million unit of the Suburban was also produced.

Volkswagen Beetle

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

The Volkswagen Beetle, popularly known as ‘the people's car' is one of the cars with longest production runs. Production of the Beetle started way back in 1938 in Germany, and had a 65-year run till 2003. The car was developed to provide an affordable and fast means of transport to people, with costs similar to a motorcycle. Today the car is seen as an icon in the auto industry. Volkswagen sold over 21 million units of the type 1 Beetle, making it the 4th most successful car ever sold.

Jeep CJ

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Jeep CJ are a series of small and open-bodies off road vehicles that gained immense popularity. These went through many modifications and version over the years, and were produced by the Jeep automobile marque. CJ, short for Civilian Jeep was the first mass produced four-wheel civilian drive. The Jeep was the byproduct of the military jeep that was used during WW II and was modified after the war to become a civilian vehicle.

Ford F series

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

The F series trucks by Ford were first manufactured in 1948 as large trucks. The Ford Ranger was a study pickup truck, along with a series of super duty trucks and commercial trucks. The most popular vehicle in the series is the Ford F-150 pickup truck that is currently running in its 14th generation. Due to their huge success in the market, the F series trucks have continue to evolve and suit the needs of the customers. Ford has also introduced medium-duty trucks and the traditional ‘big job' trucks in the same series.

Citroen 2CV

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Citroen 2CV, which means ‘two steam horsepower(s)' is a French car was built as an economy family car. The vehicle featured an air-cooled front-engine and front-wheel-drive and is one of the most efficient economy cars with the longest production run. Introduced in 1948, the car attracted families that were using horses and carts as their primary means of transport. It has the unique combination of innovative engineering and utilitarian bodywork with thin panels reinforced by metal. The car's appearance gave it the title of ‘umbrella on wheels.

Hindustan Ambassador

The Hindustan Ambassador deserves a special mention here, although it´s no longer in production. It was the first car manufactured in India in 1958 and had a 56-year long glorious production run until it was scrapped in 2014. During its lifetime, it became a household name for most Indians, it became the synonym for a car in India and even served as the official vehicle for most netas, dignitaries and government officials. Ambassadors are a rare sight on the roads today, but even one glimpse of this car brings memories flooding back for most Indians.