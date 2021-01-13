CES: General Motors Teases Chevrolet Bolt EUV With Super Cruise UI  

On expected lines, GM, came out all guns blazing at CES 2021, which is also the first virtual edition of the world's largest trade show. GM showed off the Chevy Bolt EUV (Electric Utility Vehicle) which also comes with its new Super Cruise user interface. The CES press conference started off with the teaser of the new Chevy Bolt EUV. But this time around they also showed off the new instrument cluster which has this new user interface that GM has dubbed Super Cruise which will be part of the vehicle.

GM confirmed the EUV and the new Chevy Bolt EV as well which is a minor update to the Bolt which is already in service. The update to the Bolt EV is regarding the interior of the vehicle.

These two are going to be last two electric cars from GM before the Detroit based car manufacturer shifts to its Ultium based battery technology. The most interesting thing about the vehicles is the cutting edge user interface which GM has been teasing for a while but finally, it has a new nomenclature. This started with November teaser of the power flow screen.

Other than this GM had a power-packed presentation in which it even showed autonomous flying cars.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.