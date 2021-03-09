Citroën C3 Aircross Spotted In India Sans Camouflage

Citroën India recently commenced bookings for the C5 Aircross SUV, which is expected to go on sale very soon. However, the carmaker is yet to confirm the launch date for the flagship SUV. Interested buyers can pre-book the premium SUV with a token amount of ₹ 50,000 via the official website and La Maison dealerships pan India. The French automaker had previously confirmed that it would launch at least one new model every year, in a bid to build up its product line-up in India.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Spied Testing

The next model which most likely will hit our market could be the C3 Aircross subcompact SUV. It may arrive by the end of 2021 or early next year. An undisguised Citroën C3 Aircross test mule has been spotted testing on public roads in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Codenamed CC21, it is likely to be smaller in proportion than the global-spec C3 Aircross which is longer than 4-metres. It could be possible the SUV is being used for bench-marking purpose or component testing as the second product will be based on it.

As seen in the spy images, the Citroën C3 Aircross can be seen in full glory bearing a white-coloured exterior paint with logos covered to hide the identity. The SUV sports a signature-style grille featuring vertically split headlamps with LED DRLs, trapezoidal radiator grille, chunky scuff plate, squared wheel arches, black cladding, strong shoulder lines, body-coloured door handles, black-coloured ORVMs, roof rails and dual-tone bumper. The rear profile looks very similar to the soon-to-be-launched Citroën C5 Aircross featuring trapezoidal taillamps. Dimensionally, the C3 Aircross measures 4,154 mm in length, 1,756 mm in width, and 1,637 mm in height.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Spied Testing

As far as specifications are concerned, it is too early to speculate about the technical aspect of the SUV. However, the company had previously confirmed that all upcoming models will be underpinned by the C-Cubed platform and will have both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the carmaker is also looking at localisation levels of 90-100 per cent for its cars in the Indian market.

