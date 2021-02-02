Citroën C5 Aircross Variants And Features Explained

The new Citroen C5 AirCross SUV will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine

With the soon-to-be-launched Citroën C5 Aircoss SUV, the French carmaker is all set to, officially enter, the Indian car market. Expected to be launched in March 2021, the new C5 Aircross comes to India as a CKD or Completely Knocked Down model, and it will be assembled at the company's production facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. In fact, just recently, the company rolled out the first locally-assembled C5 Aircross, commencing commercial production. The company has already released details regarding variants, according to which the SUV will be offered in two trim options - Feel and Shine.

Now, the SUV is only offered with one 2.0-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. This means there will be only these aforementioned two trims to choose from, and interestingly except for a few features, rest all offerings are standard on both Feel and Shine variants.

Except for a few features, rest all offerings are standard on both Feel and Shine variants of the C5 Aircross

Exterior Features

In terms of styling additions, the Citroen C5 AirCross comes with a matte black upper grille with brand emblems finished in chrome. The SUV also gets side body and wheel arch cladding along with Citroën's colour Pack, which includes front bumper/side air bump and roof bars insert, treated in either silver anodised, or deep red anodised inserts based on body colour. We also get to see an integrated spoiler, chrome-tipped dual exhaust and C-shaped signature on the window finished in satin chrome.

The Citroen C5 Aircross gets a set of 18-inch 'SWIRL' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, 3D LED taillamps and rear spoiler

In terms of features, the Feel variants of the SUV gets a set of 18-inch 'SWIRL' two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 3D LED taillamps, LED turn indicators on ORVM, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps and LED stop lamp as standard. As for the Shine trim, it additionally only gets LED vision projector headlamps and a panoramic sunroof.

Interior & Cabin Features

Both variants come with Metropolitan Grey interior, with the choice of two upholstery trims - Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth with Advanced Comfort Seats. In terms of features, the C5 Aircross gets a leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustability. The SUV also get dual-zone climate control, alloy foot pedals, embossed scuff plates, and satin chrome finish for the interior door handle. Both variants also get the 8-Inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with a 6-speaker audio system.

The dashboard features an 8-Inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 6-speaker audio system

The cabin also gets a 12.3 Inch customisable TFT instrument display with gear shift indicator, front roof lamp with welcome LED lighting and 2 LED front spotlights, rear reading lights, trunk lights and an Illuminated Glove Box, all as standard.

Comfort and Convenience Features

Almost all creature comforts on offer are standard for both variants. The features include - engine stop and start function, park assist pack, Citroën's advanced comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions, and double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield glass. The SUV also gets power-adjustable driver seat, and height-adjustable co-driver seat, with lumbar support for both. The carmaker is also offering adjustable rear seats with individual 3-point seat belts for all three passengers, the outer two passengers will also get pre-tensioners and force limiters. The cabin also features - front console armrest with illuminated cup holder, keyless entry with smart key, push-button start, and rear AC vents. The top-spec Shine trim also gets hands-free power tailgate function.

The Citroen C5 Aircross also gets 3 separate rear seats with individual 3-point seat belts for all three passengers

Other advanced features include - an Air Quality System (AQS) with pollen filter + activated carbon filter + active odour filter, cruise control with speed limiter & memory settings, one-touch up & down power windows with remote key, electrically adjustable and folding heated ORVMs. The list also includes puddle lamp, auto headlamps with follow me home function, rain-sensing wiper, rear wash/wipe, rear defogger, electrochromic IRVM, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, 2 USB and 2 12V power sockets. The Citroën C5 Aircross also comes with two driving modes - Eco & Sport, along with Grip Control for Standard, Snow, All Terrain, Sand and traction control off function.

The C5 Aircross comes with front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ESP, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and more

Safety and Security Features

All safety features are standard on both Feel and Shine variants and that includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). The SUV also get Electric Parking Brake, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, reverse camera, ISOFIX mounts, Auto Door Unlock on Crash, Electric Child Lock - Rear Door and Perimeter / Volumetric Alarm.

