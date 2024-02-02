Citroen India To Offer Six Airbags As Standard Across Its Line-Up From July 2024

French automaker Citroen has announced that from July 2024, it will offer six airbags as standard across its entire lineup sold in India. Currently, Citroen offers four vehicles in India: the C3 hatchback, the C3 Aircross, the eC3 and the C5 Aircross. Apart from the C5 Aircross, the other three models that are locally produced only offer dual front airbags. However, the automaker states that this move is not just for the top-spec variants; instead, it will offer six airbags standard for all models across the variant lineup.

Moreover, besides including side and curtain airbags, Citroen cars will also get ISOFIX seat anchorage and rear seatbelt reminder as standard fitment. In terms of safety tech, the C3 and eC3 offer features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera with rear parking sensors. Additionally, the C3 Aircross also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill hold assist.

“Customers today have evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement as driving comfort and feature. At Citroën, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs. The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection and drive quality and value to our customers. ‘’ said Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India.

In other news, Citroen India also launched the C3 Aircross automatic at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While it was previously only available with a manual gearbox, the automaker now offers a 6-speed torque converter gearbox on the mid-spec Plus and fully loaded Max variants of the C3 Aircross.