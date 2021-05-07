Citroen C3 Aircross Inspired CC21 Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India

The Citoen C5 Aircross has already gone on sale in our market and the next model joining the line-up will be a derivative of the C3 Aircorss for India. Now the Citroen C3 Aircross has been spotted testing sans camouflage in India before, but these new spy shots that have surfaced online show two new camouflaged test mules undergoing testing. It's the Citroen CC21 (Codename) that was spotted testing in Mangalore. The French carmaker already said that it will be developing and locally manufacturing India-specific models which will be sold in international markets as well.

Also Read: 2021 Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Deliveries Begin In India

The Citroen CC21 will be underpinned by the Common Modular Platform.

The Citroen CC21 will be underpinned by the highly-localised Common Modular Platform (CMP) that has been especially developed for emerging markets such as Brazil and India. Despite the camouflage, the silhouette of the CC21 will remind you of the C3 Aircross and you will also notice similar elements like the split headlamp setup with swept back design along with the side air dam. Even the dimensions look almost identical and the curved design language is inevitable.

Also Read: Citroen Ami Cargo Electric Quadricyle Unveiled

The Citroen CC21 will take inspiration from the C3 Aircross.

Under the hood, the Citroen CC21 is likely to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine putting out around 100 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox while an automatic transmission should be optional. Now we haven't seen the cabin of the CC21 yet, but even on the inside it is expected to take inspirations from the C3 Aircross. The CC21 is also likely to be pretty well-loaded when it comes to features department.

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.