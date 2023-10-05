Login

Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

05-Oct-23 02:03 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max
  • The 5+2 version of the SUV is offered in Plus and Max trims for a premium of Rs. 30,000
  • The Citroen C3 Aircross is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Citroen C3 Aircross has officially gone on sale in India, priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000. Any dual-tone exterior colour option will cost you an extra Rs. 20,000, while the Vibe Pack (styling pack) will come at an added premium of Rs. 25,000 for the Plus trim and Rs. 22,000 for the Max variant.

 

C3 Aircross VariantsMSRP INR (Ex S/R New Del)
C3 Aircross You 1.2T 5 STR9,99,000
C3 Aircross Plus 1.2T 5 STR11,34,000
C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 5 STR11,99,000
C3 Aircross Plus 1.2T 5+2 STR11,69,000
C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 5+2 STR12,34,000

Dual Tone (on Plus & Max variants only) - Rs. 20,000

Vibe Pack (on Plus variant) - Rs. 25,000

Vibe Pack (on Max variant) - Rs. 22,000

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Just Another Compact SUV Or More?

 

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are delighted to launch the highly anticipated new C3 Aircross SUV, designed, developed, and made in India for the discerning consumers. This mid-size SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroen’s DNA -- Comfort and Innovation. It has received a positive response across the country since the start of bookings in September. We are ramping up our production to cater to the festive season demand. Our expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and matchless versatility."

 

 

The Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback. It’s powered by a peppy 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque. Anow now you get a new, more capable 6-speed manual transmission. There’s no automatic transmission on offer right now, however, the company has confirmed that it will arrive by the end of this year. Citroen is claiming an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Deliveries To Begin In October

 

The SUV comes with halogen headlamps with daytime running lights 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a pair of smart-looking taillights. The SUV also gets roof rails and a bunch of side and underbody cladding. Inside, the top-spec model gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display loaded with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Citroen also offers connected car features as part of MyCitroën Connect, which includes – fuel status, geofencing, intrusion alert, SOS alert, and more. Moreover, the SUV is offered in 4 Monotone, 6 Dual-Tone, 2 Interior Dashboard Color options, 4 Customization Packs & 70+ Accessories.

 

 

The C3 Aircross 5+2 version comes with removable 3rd-row seats and roof-mounted rear AC vents, which is not offered in the 5-seater model. One benefit of going for the 7-seater option is that you can easily remove the third-row seats entirely and create a segment-best boot space of 511 litres. This can be further extended to 839 litres by simply folding down the second-row seats. The 5-seater option gets a 444-litre boot space. 

 

 

In terms of safety features, this top-end trim of the C3 Aircross comes with an electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear-view camera. Other standard features include - dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.

 

