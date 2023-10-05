Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.99 Lakh
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
05-Oct-23 02:03 PM IST
Highlights
- The C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max
- The 5+2 version of the SUV is offered in Plus and Max trims for a premium of Rs. 30,000
- The Citroen C3 Aircross is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
The Citroen C3 Aircross has officially gone on sale in India, priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000. Any dual-tone exterior colour option will cost you an extra Rs. 20,000, while the Vibe Pack (styling pack) will come at an added premium of Rs. 25,000 for the Plus trim and Rs. 22,000 for the Max variant.
|C3 Aircross Variants
|MSRP INR (Ex S/R New Del)
|C3 Aircross You 1.2T 5 STR
|9,99,000
|C3 Aircross Plus 1.2T 5 STR
|11,34,000
|C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 5 STR
|11,99,000
|C3 Aircross Plus 1.2T 5+2 STR
|11,69,000
|C3 Aircross Max 1.2T 5+2 STR
|12,34,000
Dual Tone (on Plus & Max variants only) - Rs. 20,000
Vibe Pack (on Plus variant) - Rs. 25,000
Vibe Pack (on Max variant) - Rs. 22,000
Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Just Another Compact SUV Or More?
Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are delighted to launch the highly anticipated new C3 Aircross SUV, designed, developed, and made in India for the discerning consumers. This mid-size SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroen’s DNA -- Comfort and Innovation. It has received a positive response across the country since the start of bookings in September. We are ramping up our production to cater to the festive season demand. Our expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV, with its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and matchless versatility."
The Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3 hatchback. It’s powered by a peppy 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque. Anow now you get a new, more capable 6-speed manual transmission. There’s no automatic transmission on offer right now, however, the company has confirmed that it will arrive by the end of this year. Citroen is claiming an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.
Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Deliveries To Begin In October
The SUV comes with halogen headlamps with daytime running lights 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a pair of smart-looking taillights. The SUV also gets roof rails and a bunch of side and underbody cladding. Inside, the top-spec model gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen display loaded with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Citroen also offers connected car features as part of MyCitroën Connect, which includes – fuel status, geofencing, intrusion alert, SOS alert, and more. Moreover, the SUV is offered in 4 Monotone, 6 Dual-Tone, 2 Interior Dashboard Color options, 4 Customization Packs & 70+ Accessories.
The C3 Aircross 5+2 version comes with removable 3rd-row seats and roof-mounted rear AC vents, which is not offered in the 5-seater model. One benefit of going for the 7-seater option is that you can easily remove the third-row seats entirely and create a segment-best boot space of 511 litres. This can be further extended to 839 litres by simply folding down the second-row seats. The 5-seater option gets a 444-litre boot space.
In terms of safety features, this top-end trim of the C3 Aircross comes with an electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear-view camera. Other standard features include - dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-17651 second ago
The success of the Grand Vitara has also propelled Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail chain, Nexa to a 15% market share in the overall Indian passenger car market.
-15730 second ago
The Valkyrie LMH will be powered by a highly modified version of Aston Martin's V12 engine
-14037 second ago
Müller-Ötvös will step down from the helm of Rolls-Royce following a 14-year tenure.
-11244 second ago
Nissan will reveal pricing for Kuro Edition on October 12
-10414 second ago
Everything from styling, engine and gearbox, and cycle parts have been upgraded and improved on the dual-sport motorcycle
-6487 second ago
Nissan Motors India has seen a growth in the export sales numbers with it reaching the highest since the past four years
-5401 second ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain
-4771 second ago
HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units during September 2023, marking a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent
21 minutes ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc engine, and can reach a top speed of 280 kmph
55 minutes ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross is offered in three variants – You, Plus and Max, and will be available in both 5- and 5+2-seater options. The 5+2 seating option is only offered with the Plus and Max variants, for an additional premium of Rs. 35,000.
3 hours ago
Citroen C3's interesting positioning in the market means it is gunning for hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 & Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as subcompact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, & Tata Punch. Here's how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing.
1 day ago
A midlife update for Tata’s five-seat SUV will bring styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
1 day ago
The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options
2 days ago
Citroen has also confirmed that all upcoming models will be underpinned by the C-Cubed platform and will have both petrol and diesel engine options.
2 days ago
Scoring high marks for both adult as well as child occupant protection, the Verna has become the first Hyundai to receive a five-star GNCAP rating.