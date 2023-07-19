Citroen C3-Based Compact Sedan Spied In India; Likely To Debut In 2024

The test mule of Citroen’s third made-in-India car has been spied on Indian roads. The new model, reportedly a sedan rivalling the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, will be the third model to sit on the CMP platform and could make its debut in 2024. While the video says the test mule is that of Mahindra, we are quite certain it is a Citroen.

Also read: Brazil-Made Citroen C3 Disappoints With Zero-Star Rating In Latin NCAP Crash Test



The headlamp positioning and design appears similar to the C3 hatchback.

The heavily camouflaged test mule reveals little about the overall design though the front-end styling looks to be in line with the C3 range. The headlamps seem to be set lower than the bonnet line – a design element seen on all of the C3 range. The cladding could also be covering the upper light cluster that houses the turn indicators on the test mule.

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Debuts With 5 And 7-Seat Options; Launch In H2 2023

The sedan is expected to go up against the likes of the Honda City and Hyundai Verna

The heavily camouflaged profile also hides away a lot of the details though the raked rear pillar seems to flow almost to the edge of the boot. Reports have suggested that the new sedan will get a fastback-like design instead of the more traditional three-box. The sedan is also expected to get more crossover-derived design cues in a bid to make it stand out more.

There were no images of the interior, though we expect it to remain similar to the C3 Aircross SUV's cabin. The Aircross’ touchscreen unit is unchanged from the C3 hatchback, though gets some upgrades such as a full-colour 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Expect the sedan to also get the 10-inch touchscreen on top variants.

Also Read: Citroen Commences Exports Of C3 Hatchback From Kamarajar Port

The upcoming Citroen sedan is expected to get a fastback-like rear design.

On the engine front, expect the sedan to use the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit already offered on the C3 hatchback. Power output could be higher than in the hatchback owing to the sedan’s larger dimensions. An all-electric derivative is also reportedly on the cards.

Citroen's made-in-India portfolio only comprises the C3 hatchback - available with petrol and electric powertrains. The hatchback will soon be joined by the C3 Aircross SUV in the coming months.

Image Source