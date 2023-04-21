Citroen India Teases C3 Aircross Ahead Of April 27 Debut

French car brand Citroen is all set to unveil its new compact SUV, the Citroen C3 Aircross, in India on April 27, 2023. The brand shared the teaser on its social media platforms, stating, "We look forward to presenting our all-new C3 Aircross on 27th April 2023, locally engineered & built in India." Christened as the ‘C3 Aircross,’ Citroen India's next made-in-India SUV will sit between the C3 and C5 Aircross in the brand’s portfolio.

We look forward to presenting our all-new C3 Aircross on 27th April 2023, locally engineered & built in India. #CitroenC3Aircross #CitroenInIndia pic.twitter.com/RxKQ5Dz2rJ — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) April 20, 2023

Also Read: Made-in-India Citroen C3 Wins 2023 World Urban Car Of The Year Award

Citroen C3



The Citroen C3 Aircross will closely resemble the C3 hatchback, with both models sharing the CMP platform. The cabin, too, will remain the same, but some upgrades can be expected on the dashboard styling and features. The single teaser image revealed that the upcoming car from Citroen will retain the same family face. There are talks about the C3 Aircross getting a three-row seating layout as well; however, it remains to be seen whether that is offered at launch.

Also Read: Citroen Commences Exports Of C3 Hatchback From Kamarajar Port

Expected to go on sale this year, the all-new C3 Aircross will compete with other mid-size SUV’s in the Indian market, such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the mild-hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Citroen C5 Aircross



Currently, Citroen has two engine options in its portfolio: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit tuned for about 108 bhp and 190 nm peak torque. Transmission options on the C3 Aircross will include a manual, but we also hope that it offers an automatic. Additionally, the electric counterpart of the C3 Aircross was also spied testing in India, so we can expect to see an eC3 Aircross being launched in the near future. More details will be available on April 27.