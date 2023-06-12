  • Home
  • News
  • Citroen To Hike C3 Hatchback Prices From July 1, 2023

Citroen To Hike C3 Hatchback Prices From July 1, 2023

Prices of Citroen’s hatchback will be hiked by up to Rs 17,500.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
12-Jun-23 11:20 AM IST
Citroen C3.jpg
Highlights
  • Citroen C3 available in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine
  • Offered with a pair of petrol engines
  • Marks the third price hike for the model in 2023

Citroen India has announced that it will hike prices of the C3 Hatchback with effect from July 1, 2023. The C3 will become dearer by up to Rs 17,500 depending on the variant. Launched in India in July 2022, the C3 hatchback was the first model under Citroen’s C Cubed program under which the brand aims to launch multiple made-in-India models. The C3 was joined by its all-electric derivative earlier this year. The e-C3 will not be affected by the price hike.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Debuts With 5 And 7-Seat Options; Launch In H2 2023

The latest increase in prices marks the third price hike for the Citroen hatchback this year. The carmaker had previously hiked prices for the hatchback in January and again in April this year. The hike in prices in April had been accompanied by a shift to the BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine options.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.80 Lakh


The C3 hatchback is currently on sale in three variants – Live, Feel and Shine with prices starting from Rs 6.16 lakh for the C3 Live and going up to Rs 8.92 lakh for the Shine Turbo.

The C3 is available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit developing 81 bhp and 115 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill pushing out 108 bhp and 190 Nm. The former is paired with a 5-speed manual while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual.

The carmaker is currently gearing up to launch its next C Cubed model, the made-in-India C3 Aircross SUV. A rival to the Creta and Seltos, the Aircross will be offered with two seating configurations – a 5-seater and a 7-seater.

Related Articles
Citroen Launches Made-in-India C3 in South Africa
Citroen Launches Made-in-India C3 in South Africa
9 days ago
Citroën Launches C3 Hatchback In Nepal
Citroën Launches C3 Hatchback In Nepal
20 days ago
Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.80 Lakh
Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.80 Lakh
1 month ago
Citroen India To Open 60 Dealerships Across 55 Cities by August 2023
Citroen India To Open 60 Dealerships Across 55 Cities by August 2023
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV for sale

2018 Ford EcoSport

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Citroen C3
Starts at ₹ 6.16 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating

Citroen Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now