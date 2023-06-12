Citroen To Hike C3 Hatchback Prices From July 1, 2023

Citroen India has announced that it will hike prices of the C3 Hatchback with effect from July 1, 2023. The C3 will become dearer by up to Rs 17,500 depending on the variant. Launched in India in July 2022, the C3 hatchback was the first model under Citroen’s C Cubed program under which the brand aims to launch multiple made-in-India models. The C3 was joined by its all-electric derivative earlier this year. The e-C3 will not be affected by the price hike.

The latest increase in prices marks the third price hike for the Citroen hatchback this year. The carmaker had previously hiked prices for the hatchback in January and again in April this year. The hike in prices in April had been accompanied by a shift to the BS6 Stage 2 compliant engine options.

The C3 hatchback is currently on sale in three variants – Live, Feel and Shine with prices starting from Rs 6.16 lakh for the C3 Live and going up to Rs 8.92 lakh for the Shine Turbo.

The C3 is available with two petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit developing 81 bhp and 115 Nm and a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill pushing out 108 bhp and 190 Nm. The former is paired with a 5-speed manual while the latter comes with a 6-speed manual.

The carmaker is currently gearing up to launch its next C Cubed model, the made-in-India C3 Aircross SUV. A rival to the Creta and Seltos, the Aircross will be offered with two seating configurations – a 5-seater and a 7-seater.