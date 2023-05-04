  • Home
Citroen C3 Shine 1.2 Turbo Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.80 Lakh

The Citroen C3 Shine also gets new features, including electronically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), connectivity features and more.
Highlights
  • Citroen India has also introduced new safety features such as ESP, hill-hold and more
  • Prices for the Shine variant with the turbo-petrol start at Rs 8.80 lakh
  • The brand has also introduced the MY CITROEN connected tech app in the Shine variant

Citroen India has updated the top-spec Shine variant of the C3 by offering the variant with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and has added 13 new features as well. Previously, the Shine variant was only available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the mid-spec Feel variant offered the 1.2-litre turbo petrol. In addition, Citroen has also revised the pricing for the Feel and Shine variants, with pricing ranging from Rs. 8.28 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

Here is the first look at the soon-to-be-launched Citroen C3 Aircross

 

The top-spec Shine variant now comes with a whole host of safety features such as ESP, Hill-Hold, TPMS & Engine Auto Start/Stop. Moreover, the comfort features that are essential to a driver have also been added, such as electrically adjustable ORVM, rear parking camera, day/night IRVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloys, front fog lamps, rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, etc. Citroen has also equipped the C3 with the MY CITROEN app connectivity app, which has 35 smart connect features.

 

VARIANTPRICE (Ex-showroom)
Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual ToneRs. 8,28,000
Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe PackRs. 8,43,000
Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual ToneRs. 8,80,000
Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Shine Dual Tone Vibe PackRs. 8,92,000

 

Also Read: Citroen India To Open 60 Dealerships Across 55 Cities by August 2023

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, "We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city & highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand & delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, the customers will continue to enjoy the high performance & responsive motor for an exciting driving experience. With the new Shine variant and My Citroën Connect app on board, this hatch with a twist makes for a very appealing and compelling package. We would like to thank the customers who have been waiting for the C3 Turbo and we would like to assure them that the vehicle deliveries would start from middle of May."

The Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Petrol engine puts out 110 bhp, and according to Citroen India, has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.3 kmpl.  

