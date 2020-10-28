New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Comma.AI CEO Believes Tesla Should Sell Its Self Driving Chips 

Tesla claimed that its self-driving chip was 21 times faster at a frame per second processing while only increasing power consumption slightly.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This chip is said to be more powerful than Nvidia's chips expand View Photos
This chip is said to be more powerful than Nvidia's chips

Highlights

  • comma.AI CEO George Hotz believes Tesla should sell its technology
  • He believes competition is needed against Nvidia and Google
  • He also believes that financially, it will be good for Tesla
Tech News

In 2019, Tesla announced with great confidence that it had developed the most powerful semiconductors for self-driving vehicles and claimed them to be superior to the ones by Nvidia which it had used for a while for its AutoPilot mode. But now comma.AI CEO George Hotz believes that Tesla should actually sell its chips to its rivals and create a more viable competitor to Nvidia and make some money while doing so. Comma.ai develops self-driving software just like Android is to smartphones. Hotz famously once was even offered a contract to develop a self-driving system for Tesla. His start-up makes software that runs on Nvidia's chips but theoretically, his software can also run on Tesla's chips considering both chips are based on the same ARM architecture. 

3spuehes

The American company recently deployed full self driving capabilities 

Tesla had claimed at launch that its self-driving chip was 21 times faster at a frame per second processing while only increasing power consumption slightly. Tesla had a rockstar team in place with people like Jim Keller who has had a hand in developing Apple's A4 chip for the iPhone 4, AMDs recent CPUs and more recently was a senior vice president at Intel. 

Hotz believes that Nvidia's monopoly can be broken if Tesla were to supply its chips to third parties. Tesla, of course, is following an Apple-like vertically integrated strategy in which it believes its chips are its secret sauce. Notably, using the Dojo computer and without then use of Lidars, Tesla has been able to deploy full self-driving capabilities. 

“You basically have two options right now to train. Your options are Nvidia or Google — and Google is not even an option since their TPUs are only accessible through Google Cloud. Google has absolutely horrendous terms of service restrictions. They may have changed it, but it used to explicitly say that you are allowed to use Google Cloud ML for training autonomous vehicles or doing anything that competes with Google without their prior permission,” said Hotz outlining the limitations in the market. 

Newsbeep

Hotz's reference to Google is about its Tensor Flow Processors which run in the Google Cloud. 

jacc1od

Nvidia's AGR ORIN SoC is the next big autonomous platform

"They should sell that chip (Dojo) and even their accelerator (HW 3.0 computer) that is in all the cars. Sell it. Why not? If you sell the chip, here's what you get: you make money off the chip. It doesn't take anything away from your chip and the world is going to build an ecosystem of tooling for you,” he added. Before concluding he also said, “Somebody has got to take Nvidia down.”

0 Comments

This also comes with the context of Nvidia's recent acquisition of ARM holdings which makes the underlying processor architecture that is prevalent in smartphone, tablet, wearable, 5G and self driving semi-conductors.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India
My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India
TVS Introduces Festive Season Offers For Its Scooter Line-Up
TVS Introduces Festive Season Offers For Its Scooter Line-Up
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed; Top Speed In Access Of 500 Kmph
Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed; Top Speed In Access Of 500 Kmph
Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle On Europe Tour Ahead Of 2021 Launch
Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle On Europe Tour Ahead Of 2021 Launch
Harley-Davidson Announces Third Quarter Net Income Of $120 Million
Harley-Davidson Announces Third Quarter Net Income Of $120 Million
Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa
Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa
Indian Motorcycle Wins King Of The Baggers Race
Indian Motorcycle Wins King Of The Baggers Race
2021 Ducati Models To Be Announced Via Five Online Events
2021 Ducati Models To Be Announced Via Five Online Events
Comma.AI CEO Believes Tesla Should Sell Its Self Driving Chips 
Comma.AI CEO Believes Tesla Should Sell Its Self Driving Chips 
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
2021 Honda CB1000R Teased; Unveil Date Announced
2021 Honda CB1000R Teased; Unveil Date Announced
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
BMW R 18 Classic Unveiled
BMW R 18 Classic Unveiled
Waymo And Daimler Are Partnering For Self Driving Trucks 
Waymo And Daimler Are Partnering For Self Driving Trucks 
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities