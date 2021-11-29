Common Issues In Cars That You Combat In Winter

Winter is a season when many cars face a multitude of issues. Things only start getting worse when people have to reach someplace and the car fails or encounters any serious mishap. However, you can avoid all these issues, by thoroughly keeping an eye on your car and solving some common problems. They include the following:

Battery dying out- This is a regular problem faced by many car owners. It is recommended that you get a new battery installed if the older one has crossed five years of age. You should identify potential problems if you face issues in starting early in the morning, find any corrosion affecting the terminals of the battery or any fluctuations in the electrical accessories.

Lower tyre pressure- This is another common occurrence. Sudden fluctuations in temperature may lead to cracking or softening of the car compounds. The only solution is checking the tyre pressure regularly and on a weekly basis. Tears and punctures should also be checked with care.

Thicker fluids- Multiple fluids like transmission fluid, engine oil, coolant, and also wiper fluids witness higher viscosity and density in winters. Hence, they may witness efficiency-related functioning issues. Thicker engine oil also scales up overall fluid drag, leading to major power losses as well. Always let your engine warm up for a few minutes before setting out.

Spark plug cracks- Spark plugs cause ignition of the fuel and air mixture within the combustion cylinder. Winters may lead to them corroding or cracking. Poor or worn plugs will only lower efficiency levels of your car. You should always keep an eye out for poor performance, and fuel economy, along with any signs of visible spark plug corrosion.

Worn out alternator belts- Alternators help in charging batteries, and they help in powering all car electronics in turn. Faulty ones will lead to major issues with the electrical components and battery alike. Cold weather may lead to cracks for the alternator belt as well. Look out for a warning light regarding the battery on the dashboard, issues with charging the battery, and a squeaking noise from the engine bay.

Weaker starter motor- The starter motor may be put under greater stress during winters. You can only avoid continually cranking your engine and wait for a minimum of thirty seconds before starting the vehicle. Check for any starter terminal corrosion and make sure that moisture is also absent. Keep the battery healthy for ensuring the health of the starter motor as well. Watch out for any clicking sound while starting or motor noise.