Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs

Continental India has tied up with the IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, International Institute Of Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-D) for research and development of autonomous driver assistance systems. Continental will engage with the four engineering institutions to build competencies which are important for niche ADAS functionalities accelerating the adoption of autonomous technologies.

Continental has been one of the leading developers of ADAS technologies with it having an edge in LiDA ₹ Recently it even invested in LiDARs with an investment in AEye. Continental India's work with the colleges in India is focussed on enhancing the safety of pedestrians, bicycles and even animals - something we see a lot off on the roads in India.

Continental has sophisticated LiDAR technology

These erratic elements have been one of the reasons why many believe autonomous cars may not be viable for Indian roads. ADAS tech takes input from a multitude of sensors, like radars, cameras and LiDARs and parses through onboard computing systems using deep learning algorithms.

"India is recognised as a global base for top engineering talent. We actively engage in high-synergy collaborations with leading research institutions in India. Our research programs aim to push the boundaries of what advanced driver-assistant technologies make possible today. We are committed to the belief that more intelligent vehicles lead to safer roads," said Praveen Kumar, Head of engineering, Sensonics - ADAS at Continental's Technology Center.

ADAS tech is preliminary level autonomous tech

Continental wants to establish a talent pool that works on these niche technologies asides from developing new technology that will focus on solving complex markets like India. The company has also been present in India for more than 50 years.

