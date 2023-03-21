2023 Hyundai Verna: All You Need To Know

Hyundai has launched the latest generation of its Verna sedan in India. The car gets a totally new design with many areas looking like it has been inspired by Hyundai’s Ioniq series. The Verna also gets a load of new features that could help it gain the upper hand over its competitors. It has also been priced very competitively with starting prices of Rs. 10.89 lakh that goes all the way up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company also said that the car has already received 8,000 bookings and that deliveries are stated to begin in the first week of April.

The Sixth-gen Hyundai Verna looks futuristic in its latest avatar that has been designed along the lines of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. The car is larger than its predecessor and has the longest wheelbase in its segment. The Verna has a fully redesigned cabin that gets ambient lighting with 64 colour options, electric sunroof, switchable infotainment and climate controller etc.

The car gets many tech features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system that is integrated with the digital driver’s display, front ventilated & heated seats, paddle shifters, smart key with push button start/ stop, Bose 8-speaker sound system, In-built navigation, etc. The safety features in the car include 6 airbags (driver, passenger, side & curtain), 3-point seatbelts (all seats), ABS, emergency stop signal (ESS), keyless entry, and lane change indicator among others.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Dimensions And Features Revealed

Another feature that comes in the car is Hyundai’s new SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS system that comes with features like Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, etc. It features Hyundai’s Bluelink system with connected car features that include H2C (Home to Car) Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English.

The Verna is available in two engine options that include the 1.5 litre MPi Petrol Engine that is paired with 6-Speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) along with a new 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). The 1.5 litre MPi petrol engine makes 113.4 bhp along with 143.8 Nm of torque while the 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine churns 157.8 bhp along with 253 Nm of torque.

Also Read: New Hyundai Verna Interior Teased Ahead Of Launch

The Verna is offered in 4 variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O). It gets 7 Monotone colour options that include – Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night. Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Tellurian Brown. The car is also available in 2 Dual Tone colour options that include Atlas White with black roof and Fiery Red with black roof (For 1.5 Turbo – GDi Only). The car comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images