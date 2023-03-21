  • Home
2023 Hyundai Verna: All You Need To Know

The all new Verna is available in four variants and gets two engine options.
By Sidharth Nambiar
3 mins read
21-Mar-23 06:10 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Hyundai Verna has been designed along the lines of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language.
  • The car starts at Rs. 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant
  • Deliveries of the car are stated to being in the first week of April.

Hyundai has launched the latest generation of its Verna sedan in India. The car gets a totally new design with many areas looking like it has been inspired by Hyundai’s Ioniq series. The Verna also gets a load of new features that could help it gain the upper hand over its competitors. It has also been priced very competitively with starting prices of Rs. 10.89 lakh that goes all the way up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company also said that the car has already received 8,000 bookings and that deliveries are stated to begin in the first week of April.

2023 Hyundai Verna
  1. The Sixth-gen Hyundai Verna looks futuristic in its latest avatar that has been designed along the lines of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. 
  2. The car is larger than its predecessor and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.
  3. The Verna has a fully redesigned cabin that gets ambient lighting with 64 colour options, electric sunroof, switchable infotainment and climate controller etc.
2023 Hyundai Verna: All You Need To Know
  1. The car gets many tech features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system that is integrated with the digital driver’s display, front ventilated & heated seats, paddle shifters, smart key with push button start/ stop, Bose 8-speaker sound system, In-built navigation, etc.
  2. The safety features in the car include 6 airbags (driver, passenger, side & curtain), 3-point seatbelts (all seats), ABS, emergency stop signal (ESS), keyless entry, and lane change indicator among others.

 

2023 Hyundai Verna
  1. Another feature that comes in the car is Hyundai’s new SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS system that comes with features like Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, etc.
  2. It features Hyundai’s Bluelink system with connected car features that include H2C (Home to Car) Alexa and Google Voice Assistant in Hindi & English.
2023 Hyundai Verna Turbo GDi petrol engine
  1. The Verna is available in two engine options that include the 1.5 litre MPi Petrol Engine that is paired with 6-Speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) along with a new 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).
  2. The 1.5 litre MPi petrol engine makes 113.4 bhp along with 143.8 Nm of torque while the 1.5 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine churns 157.8 bhp along with 253 Nm of torque.

 

The Verna is offered in 4 variants
  1. The Verna is offered in 4 variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O). It gets 7 Monotone colour options that include – Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night. Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Tellurian Brown. The car is also available in 2 Dual Tone colour options that include Atlas White with black roof and Fiery Red with black roof (For 1.5 Turbo – GDi Only).
  2. The car comes at a starting price tag of Rs. 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec variant.

 

line