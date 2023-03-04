New Hyundai Verna Interior Teased Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai has, in recent weeks, released a slew of teasers as it builds up towards the debut of the new Verna sedan in India. While the company showcased the new Verna’s exterior in design sketches, recent teaser videos have provided a glimpse of the cabin such as the rear seats, digital instrument cluster and touchscreen.

Speaking of the interior, Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will receive a beige and black dual-tone interior with higher models also getting leatherette upholstery. The company also confirmed the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard, which would feature a “future-oriented design with integrated display and slim air vents.” While the company is yet to reveal any images of the cabin, recent teasers do provide a brief look at the dashboard design and the rear seats.

The new Verna will get a similar digital instrument cluster as the Hyundai Venue with LED readouts for the speed and RPM. The red colour bands on the edges are expected to change colours depending on the different drive modes. The video also confirms the presence of drive modes on board while the icons under the drive mode readout suggest that the car could also come with ADAS functions. The teaser also provides a glimpse of the touchscreen - which is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit – sitting within the same dash-top mounted console housing the instrument cluster.

The rear seat meanwhile is set to feature three-point seatbelts for all occupants along with getting rear AC vents and a centre armrest. The carmaker also confirmed some basic features such a cooled glovebox and a phone holder.

Hyundai recently revealed the dimensions of the new Verna revealing that the sedan will be 95mm longer than its predecessor and 36 mm wider. The wheelbase too is up over the outgoing model at 2670 mm – 70 mm more than the Honda City and 19 mm more than the Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus. The wheelbase will also be up 70mm over the previous-gen Verna.

The new Verna is set to make its debut on March 21, 2023 in India with the new-gen sedan going up against the recently launched Honda City facelift, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Ciaz.