2023 Hyundai Verna (Accent) Spotted In Korea Sans Camouflage

The car will launch on March 21 in India.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
27-Feb-23 12:08 PM IST
Highlights
  • The new Verna sports Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language
  • Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will be available in four trim levels
  • The vehicle will be available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has finally been uncovered in its all-new avatar in Korea. Hyundai had released design sketches of the brand-new Verna to the press last week which gave us a proper glimpse at what the finished car would look like. The Verna is called the ‘Accent’ in various overseas markets, and hence when the car launches in India its nameplate will read Verna instead of Accent. The car will launch on March 21 in India.

Also Read: Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Revealed In Design Sketches

The new Verna sports Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. The car features a futuristic design that includes strip-like LED DRLs and a large grille that very much resembles the one on the Hyundai Elantra that is sold overseas. The car also comes with a low swooping roofline that gives it a coupe-esque look. The rear features LED tail lamps that run throughout the back of the car. The images also make the car seem longer in comparison to its predecessor. While the vehicle’s design is daring to say the least, it is unsure how the public will react to it when it launches in India.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Set To Launch On March 21

Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will be available in four trim levels – EX, S, SX and SX(O). The car will feature a brand new 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces about 158 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle will also get a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol engine that churns out 113.5 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. This engine will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.  The diesel engine from the previous generation Verna will be discontinued as a result of the newly introduced stringent emission laws. 

The vehicle will be available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options, with three new single-tone colours – Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown. The car will go up against the Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia when it launches.

 

