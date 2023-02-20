  • Home
Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Revealed In Design Sketches

The new Verna follows Hyundai’s Parametric Dynamism design language also seen on models such as the Tucson in India.
Highlights
  • New Verna follows Hyundai's parametric design language
  • Will be offered only with petrol engine options
  • Will be launched in India on March 21

Hyundai has given us the first look at the new sixth-gen Verna in new design sketches. The sketches showcase the final form of Hyundai’s compact sedan which till now had only been seen in brief glimpses in teaser images.

Also read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Set To Launch On March 21

As with other Hyundai following the parametric design, the new Verna features prominent cuts and creases along its body work and notable flares around the rear wheel arches. From the front there will be no mistaking the Hyundai for anyone else with the nose featuring a full-width light bar with the main headlamps positioned lower down on the bumper along the edges of the prominent grille. Down the sides a prominent creases runs from behind the front wheels into the taillights with additional cuts along the lower doors and on the rear fender. In profile, the Verna looks more akin to a four-door coupe than a three-box sedan with the roofline stretching till the tip of the tailgate.

Also Read: Sixth-Generation Hyundai Verna Teased; Bookings Open

The rear-end is characterised by a full width lightbar bracketed by vertical LED elements. The boot lid also features an upward kink right at the tip.

The interior for now remains under wraps though we expect details to emerge as the launch nears.

Hyundai has confirmed that the new Verna will be available in four trim levels – EX, S ,SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel from the current fifth-gen sedan is set to be dropped while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol will be replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. Also available will be a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol mill. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only).

 

Also Read: NEXA FRONX – An SUV For The New-Age Trendsetter

 

The vehicle will be available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options, with three new single-tone colours – Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

Bookings for the new Verna are currently open with a lanch set for March 21, 2023.

