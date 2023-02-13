Sixth-generation Hyundai Verna teased. Bookings open

Hyundai Motor India released teasers of the sixth-generation Verna for the India market, with bookings being opened for Rs. 25,000. The big draw here is the fact that India will be the first market to get the new-generation Verna. The company will launch the new Verna with two petrol engine options. The first is a new 1.5-litre turbo GDi which will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Then, Hyundai will also offer a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) option. The new powertrain options will be RDE compliant and the engines will be E2O ready as well. This means, no diesel engine variant will be offered on the new-gen Verna.

With the new-gen Verna, Hyundai is taking the fight straight to the 1.5-litre trims of the Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia. Both these models also offer a 1.0-litre TSI engine but not the Hyundai Verna.

Looking at the teaser images, it is clear that the Verna is set to get a brand new design language, that will be sporty to begin with. The silhouette looks sleek and the there is a hint of notchback style design at the rear. The front end gets a new grille design similar to that of the current Tuscon. The lighting signature will be all-new too, with an LED strip connecting the headlights up front and the taillights at the rear. Expect the overall design to be edgy and futuristic.

Hyundai will offer the all-new Verna in four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O). There will be seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options on the Verna, with three new single-tone colours – Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

While there is no timeline for the Verna launch yet, we expect Hyundai to announce the prices in the next few weeks. The new Verna will go up against the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia along with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.