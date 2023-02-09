  • Home
  • Dealers Start Accepting Bookings For 2023 Hyundai Verna; Launch Imminent

A few dealers have even started pre-bookings for the vehicle.
By Sidharth Nambiar
08-Feb-23 05:57 PM IST
Highlights
  • The car will be unveiled sometime in the next two months.
  • The main rivals of the car after its launch will include the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Virtus.

The upcoming Hyundai Verna which has been spied testing in India countless times might soon go on sale. A few dealers from Mumbai, Chennai have confirmed the car will be launched in India sometime in towards the end of March or early April 2023. In fact, some Hyundai dealers are already accepting pre-bookings for the new 2023 Verna compact sedan.

Earlier spyshots of the car show a coupe like design that takes inspiration from the new Elantra. It will most likely feature a large grille in the front that blends into the headlamps like we have seen in many recent cars launched by Hyundai. This is part of the brand’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design which was first showcased in one its concept cars at the Geneva Autoshow. Future models from the brand will most likely feature this design language. It could also get a new twin screen infotainment system inside along with an ADAS system. 

While there has been no information regarding the powertrain of the car. It is likely that the car might retain its current 1.5 Litre Petrol engine while also adopting a new 1.5 Litre Turbo petrol that’s an updated version of the Creta’s engine. The Creta’s old engine has currently been discontinued as a result of the newly updated emission norms. Its existing 1.5 litre Diesel will probably be phased out as a result of the new emission norms. 

The company is also expected to ramp up production of the new model, after it shut down its plant in Russia. The main rivals of the car after its launch will include the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Virtus.

