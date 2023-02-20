NEXA FRONX – An SUV For The New-Age Trendsetter

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, has always offered cars that have gone to become segment benchmarks. The company has always spoilt its customers for choices, across every segment. In fact, even when we look at the SUV segment, the carmaker has been a leading player, however, now it has decided that there is a place for an all-new model. An SUV that is specifically designed for young and discerning customers who do not like to follow trends, but rather become trendsetters themselves. And it is for those new age buyers that the company has now introduced FRONX.

First introduced to us at the 2023 Auto Expo, the NEXA FRONX is a sporty and premium subcompact SUV that’s full of character. Its commanding looks, subtle character lines and sloping roofline helps the FRONX truly stand out among the crowd of beefy, squarish SUVs that are currently sold in this segment.

Commanding & Stylish

Let’s start with the exterior. Elements like the upright front with the NEXWave Grille, and high bonnet line along with beefy underbody cladding and squared wheel arches add to the FRONX’s commanding SUV stance. At the same time, the raked A-pillar and the sloping roofline give it that aerodynamic, sporty silhouette. Its looks are further accentuated by premium elements like the signature 3-element NEXTre’ DRLs, silver body accents, the crystal block-shaped LED headlamps and the NEXTre’ Connected RCLs that creates a distinct signature rear profile.

Smart & Feature-Packed

Step inside and you will be welcomed by the modern and well-appointed cabin of the FRONX. The driver-focused dashboard is highlighted by the large 22.86 cm (9”) touchscreen HD display that is powered by the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that comes with the Next Gen Suzuki Connect Telematics Solution with the system in-built. Furthermore, it also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a Wireless Charger, which means you no longer need to fiddle around with long cables, making your in-care experience totally seamless. Plus, you also get a premium sound system powered by ARKAMYS, which means you can listen to your favourite tunes on the go, in the best possible way.

But it’s not just all tech. NEXA has also paid special attention to ensure your comfort and convenience. So yes, the car comes with automatic climate control along with rear AC vents, a Multi-Functional Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and a Head Up Display. And that’s what we call convenience at its best.

Safety At Its Best!

FRONX is also a trendsetter when it comes to safety. Built on the fifth-gen Heartect platform, the FRONX is basically your safety cocoon on wheels. The SUV offers a tonne of best-in-class safety features like - 6 airbags in select variants (Zeta & Alpha), 360 View Camera and 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers. And then you have the added safety net of electronic aids like – Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) with Hill Hold Control and rollover mitigation, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution EBD and brake assist (BA). And if these aren’t enough, NEXA also offers ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Reverse Parking Sensors, and Dual Airbags as standard. Now, what more do you need?

Performance Like Never Before

But it’s not just all show and no substance. FRONX will come with a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet Engine with direct injection engine, which marks the return of turbocharged petrol engines to the carmaker’s stable. The new engine will be compliant with the upcoming stage 2 of BS6 norms and is paired with a smart hybrid system. The motor offers 99 bhp and over 147 Nm of peak torque, making it a hoot to drive. But in case you want a naturally aspirated motor, FRONX also has the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine on offer, which makes a peppy 88 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Both versions are available with an engaging 5-speed manual gearbox, however, if you are looking for some added convenience, then the 1.0 DiTC does come with the option of a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, while the 1.2 motor gets the option of a 5-speed auto gear shift (AGS) unit. So yes, there is something for everyone.

In a nutshell, NEXA FRONX is trendy, smart and powerful. An SUV with all the makings of being the new-age trendsetter. So, the only question is what are you waiting for? Visit the NEXA Experience to book FRONX which is the Shape of New.