2023 Hyundai Verna Set To Launch On March 21

The Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21, 2022 in its sixth-gen avatar. The car which had been teased sometime back will feature an all-new design that is said to take cues from ‘Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The car could also vary in dimensions and is likely to feature a longer wheelbase than its predecessor. In fact, most dealers have already been accepting pre-bookings for the car for a few weeks now.

The new Hyundai Verna will feature brand-new strip- like LED DRLs in the front along with Hyundai’s large signature grille. The shape of the new car will feature swooping lines towards the back giving it a sportier look. On the rear side of the car, we can see the brake light run towards the back of the car. With all the data we have, we can assume that the car’s design will be futuristic to say the least.

The car will get two petrol engine options. A 1.5 litre Turbo GDi mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, along with a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) option. The new Verna will not feature a diesel engine due to the upcoming BS6 Step-II emission laws.

The car will be offered in four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O). The vehicle will be available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options, with three new single-tone colours – Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown. Upon launch, the car will rival against the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.