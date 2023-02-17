  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Hyundai Verna Set To Launch On March 21

2023 Hyundai Verna Set To Launch On March 21

Bookings for the car have been open since the past few weeks
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
17-Feb-23 12:46 PM IST
Verna.jpg
Highlights
  • The Hyundai Verna is all set to launch on March 21
  • The car will get two petrol engine options. A 1.5 litre Turbo GDi and a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor
  • The car will be offered in four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O)

The Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21, 2022 in its sixth-gen avatar. The car which had been teased sometime back will feature an all-new design that is said to take cues from ‘Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. The car could also vary in dimensions and is likely to feature a longer wheelbase than its predecessor. In fact, most dealers have already been accepting pre-bookings for the car for a few weeks now.

Also Read: Sixth-Generation Hyundai Verna Teased; Bookings Open

Hyundai Verna brand-new strip- like LED

The new Hyundai Verna will feature brand-new strip- like LED DRLs in the front along with Hyundai’s large signature grille. The shape of the new car will feature swooping lines towards the back giving it a sportier look. On the rear side of the car, we can see the brake light run towards the back of the car. With all the data we have, we can assume that the car’s design will be futuristic to say the least.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Bookings Begin At Dealership Level

Hyundai Verna brand-brake light LED

The car will get two petrol engine options. A 1.5 litre Turbo GDi mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, along with a 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor that will have a 6-speed manual gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) option. The new Verna will not feature a diesel engine due to the upcoming BS6 Step-II emission laws. 

The car will be offered in four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O). The vehicle will be available in seven single-tone and two dual-tone colour options, with three new single-tone colours – Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown. Upon launch, the car will rival against the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.

Related Articles
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Again; New Interior Details Revealed
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spied Again; New Interior Details Revealed
2 months ago
New Generation Hyundai Verna Spotted With Heavy Camouflage; To Get ADAS Features
New Generation Hyundai Verna Spotted With Heavy Camouflage; To Get ADAS Features
6 months ago
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted Testing In India
Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted Testing In India
9 months ago
These Popular Indian Cars Are Known By Different Names In Other Countries
These Popular Indian Cars Are Known By Different Names In Other Countries
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXI CNG
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2019 Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10 LXI CNG
  • 33,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,519
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXI BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Maruti Suzuki
Celerio VXI BS IV
  • 57,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
car
Hyundai Verna
Starts at ₹ 9.44 Lakh
0
8.5
10
c&b expert Rating

Hyundai Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line