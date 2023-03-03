Hyundai Verna Dimensions And Features Revealed

Hyundai has revealed the dimensions of the upcoming Verna in a release. The car is now 70 mm longer in length than its predecessor and features a wheelbase of 2670 mm. This will surely make it one of the longest cars in its segment. The car is also 36 mm wider than the previous gen Verna. This means that the car could likely be sought out by buyers who prefer to be chauffeured around.

Hyundai also revealed some other features of the car. The vehicle will feature an integrated display along with slim air vents in the interior. The interior will come in a dual tone beige and black colour scheme and have soft touch materials integrated into it. The car’s boot space is reported to be 528 litres and will feature a wider trunk opening. It will also consist of a few extra utility spaces like a phone holder, multi bottle holder, glovebox cooling, and multi-purpose console.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been conceptualized to induce smart and spacious mobility. We have developed this new sedan to redefine customer expectations by elevating the quotient of luxury and space for an unparalleled in-cabin experience. With its premium and up-market interiors, advanced technologies and futuristic design, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will enthrall our customers and drive a higher affinity towards the sedan segment.”