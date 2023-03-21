Hyundai Verna India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

Hyundai is all set to launch the latest generation of the Verna today for the Indian markets. The car has been teased multiple times by the brand revealing details about its exterior design, interior along with the features the car will be available with. The car will be available in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options.

The new Hyundai Verna will feature a much more futuristic appearance over its predecessor and is likely to come with features like full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights along with sporty alloy wheels. The car will also come with a fully redesigned cabin featuring a single unit display with two screens - a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The car will come with features like heated and ventilated seats, touch sensitive controls for the climate control, and a Bose sound system.

The Verna will also come with ADAS features that include forward collision warning and avoidance (including cars, pedestrians, cycles and junction turning) assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance assist among others. The come will also feature safety equipment like six airbags as standard as well as three-point seatbelts for all occupants. The car will also get stability control, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, tyre pressure monitoring and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Verna will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only). The car will not feature a diesel option owing to the newly-introduced emission norms.