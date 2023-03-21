  • Home
Hyundai Verna India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The car will be available in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options.
Hyundai is all set to launch the latest generation of the Verna today for the Indian markets. The car has been teased multiple times by the brand revealing details about its exterior design, interior along with the features the car will be available with. The car will be available in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. 

The new Hyundai Verna will feature a much more futuristic appearance over its predecessor and is likely to come with features like full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights along with sporty alloy wheels. The car will also come with a fully redesigned cabin featuring a single unit display with two screens - a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The car will come with features like heated and ventilated seats, touch sensitive controls for the climate control, and a Bose sound system. 

The Verna will also come with ADAS features that include forward collision warning and avoidance (including cars, pedestrians, cycles and junction turning) assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance assist among others. The come will also feature safety equipment like six airbags as standard as well as three-point seatbelts for all occupants. The car will also get stability control, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, tyre pressure monitoring and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Verna will be available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only). The car will not feature a diesel option owing to the newly-introduced emission norms.

01:11 PM
Mar 21, 2023

Here are some extra photos of the Car's exterior and interior.

01:08 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car will be available at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh going up to Rs. 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom,India).

 

01:00 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car has finally been revealed in the flesh.

 

12:58 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The vehicle has recieved 8,000 bookings till date!!

12:56 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car gets a turbo package that gets a few cosmetic upgrades.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car gets two RDE and E20 compliant engine options. a 1.5 litre MPI Petrol, that produces 115 ps and 143.8 Nm of torque along with a 1.5 Litre GDi Petrol that produces higher power figures of 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. The engines are mated to either an IVT, DCT or 6-speed MT. 

 

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The Verna gets a host of safety features including 6 airbags, 3 point-seatbelts, auto headlamps and burglar alarm.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The Verna will feature a 10.25 inch infotainment system with on-board navigation, Bose sound system, 12 languages UI support.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car also comes with a smart trunk, wireless charging, electric sunroof.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The new Verna comes with features like ambient lighting with 64-colour options, front ventilated and heated seats, paddle shifters, switchable infotainment and climate controller, and power drivers seat.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car gets leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a 10.25 inch infotainment system.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car will be available in 7 single tone and two extra dual tone colour options.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The interior will be available in two colour options. which include black+red and a black+beige dual tone colour schemes.

12:18 PM
Mar 21, 2023

In the interior the car features a user centric setup, with the displays aligned towards the driver.

05:17 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car gets connected LED tail lamps at the rear.

12:08 PM
Mar 21, 2023

The car will be available with Hyundai's new SmartSense-Level 2 ADAS technology that gets features like Lane following Assist, High beam assist, and Safe exit warning.

 

12:07 PM
Mar 21, 2023

Hyundai has revealed the design of the all new Verna. The company says that the car was inspired by the design of a spacecraft. It features a sport design with a wide grille.

11:22 AM
Mar 21, 2023

Hyundai is all set to launch the latest Verna today.

