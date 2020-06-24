Coronavirus: Ola Introduces New Safety Protocols And Fumigation Centres For Auto-Rickshaws

All Ola autos will now come with a protective partition screen between the driver and passenger section

Addressing the apprehension among customers who are sceptical about riding in auto-rickshaws amidst the coronavirus pandemic, mobility service provider, Ola has rolled its RideSafeIndia initiative. As part of this initiative, all Ola autos will now be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver and passenger section, offering an additional layer of protection, boosting social distancing. Furthermore, the company has also mandated fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours and has set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country to facilitate its driver-partners.

Ola has set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country and all vehicles will be fumigated every 48 hours

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola, said, "Being ubiquitous to India, Auto-Rickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means to commute in our country. With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride. Ola's five layers of safety bring the assurance of a high-quality ride, with the affordability and access of Ola Auto as a preferred first and last-mile mobility solution."

To further create trust among consumers, Ola has also rolled out a bunch of other safety and hygiene initiatives. These include doorstep pick-up and drops, vehicle sanitisation practices and Ola's selfie authentication technology, which helps ensure that drivers are wearing masks while serving on the platform. In fact, Ola's safety protocol requires both the driver and passengers to compulsorily wear masks, regular health and temperature checks for driver-partners and sanitisation of the exposed parts of the vehicle before every ride.

Ola's safety protocol requires both the driver and passengers to compulsorily wear masks

Furthermore, Ola has also given its driver-partners hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers and cleaning equipment, and all autos are fumigated thrice a week. The Ola app now comes with a flexible cancellation policy that will allow both the driver and passenger to cancel the ride if the other person is not adhering to the guidelines. Currently, the Ola Auto service is active in more than 120 cities across India.

