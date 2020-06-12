New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Ola Ensures Fumigation Of Fleet And Safety Equipment For All Driver Partners

Ola is ensuring all driver-partners have access to quality safety equipment such as masks, sanitizers, and disinfectant liquids, as they resume operations. It is ensuring strict adherence with regular checks and mandatory vehicle fumigation every 48 hours at over 500 fumigation centres.

Ola is ensuring all driver-partners have access to quality safety equipment.

Highlights

  • Ola is ensuring all drivers have access to quality safety equipment.
  • It has mandated vehicle fumigation every 48 hours.
  • It is investing Rs. 500 crore towards enabling a safe mobility experience

As part of its 'Ride Safe India' movement, Ola Cabs has launched a new initiative to ensure safe rides. The newly launched initiative is aimed at ensuring all driver-partners have access to quality safety equipment such as masks, sanitizers, and disinfectant liquids, as they resume operations. It is ensuring strict adherence with regular checks and mandatory vehicle fumigation every 48 hours at over 500 fumigation centres. This announcement comes after Ola committed investing ₹ 500 crore towards enabling a safe mobility experience for both citizens and driver-partners across the country.

Also Read: Ola Begins Services In Over 200 Cities In India; Commits ₹ 500 Crore Towards Safety Initiatives Globally

gg4ocjf8Ola is ensuring strict adherence with regular checks and mandatory vehicle fumigation every 48 hours at over 500 fumigation centres.

Speaking on the enhanced vehicle safety standards, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola said, "With the 'Ride Safe India' initiative, we want both customers and driver-partners to be able to travel with the highest levels of safety at all times. Our network of fumigation centres will help ensure strict adherence to vehicle fumigation, and while enabling our driver-partners with safety equipment such as sanitizers, disinfectants and masks. All Ola vehicles will also comply with social distancing measures with the use of PVC screens between the driver and passenger seats."

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola Lays Off 1,400 Employees

5gsnghtg

Ola is also investing  ₹ 500 crore towards enabling a safe mobility experience for both citizens and driver-partners.

0 Comments

Ola has also mandated installing a transparent plastic screen separating the driver and passenger seats and wearing masks for ensuring additional safety and peace of mind. This will cover all modes of Ola's offerings, including point-to-point, rentals and outstation services. Ola is also using selfie-authentication technology to ensure driver-partners as well as customers wear masks at all times while serving on the platform.

