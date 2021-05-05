carandbike logo
COVID-19: MG Motor India Conducts Free Vaccination Drive For Its Employees

MG Motor India has partnered with regional authorities at both the facilities in Gurugram and Halol as well as regional offices to carry out the free vaccination drive.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
The vaccination drive by MG Motor India is voluntary in nature expand View Photos
Highlights

  • MG Motor India's COVID-19 vaccination drive covers all its employees.
  • It is being extended to all the direct contractual employees as well
  • MG partnered with relevant authorities to conduct the vaccination drive

MG Motor India today commenced the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its employees. The Chinese-owned British carmaker also confirmed that the vaccination drive is also extended to all direct contractual employees. Additionally, the carmaker also partnered with regional authorities at both the facilities in Gurugram and Halol as well as regional offices to carry out the free vaccination drive. The vaccination offered by the company is completely voluntary. Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India took to Twitter confirming the development of vaccination at the plants.

Also Read: MG Motor India Helps Devnandan Gases To Increase Oxygen Production By 15.2 Per Cent Within A Week​

In his tweet, Rajiv Chaba said, "Good start. On the 'Vaccination day 1' in our plant, we covered 400 of our team members! Well done Team and thanks local medical authorities!"

It was last month when MG Motor India had announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and it will be over and above the company's existing medical insurance policy. The carmaker encouraging all its employees to undergo the free vaccination drive. The company has taken this precautionary measure seeing the rising covid cases in the country.

The vaccination drive is being extended to all the direct contractual employees as well

Also Read: MG Motor India To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Cost For Its Employees

0 Comments

As a part of its SEWA initiative, MG Motor India has collaborated with Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases to increase the production of medical oxygen. The company recently reported that the two companies have managed to increase production by 15.2 per cent within a week. MG aims to increase the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50 per cent soon.

