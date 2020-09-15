Datsun India is also providing special discounts on its entire product portfolio ahead of the festive season this September. The carmaker intends to attract buyers with benefits like exchange bonus, cash discounts, corporate offer and more. Buyers can avail total benefits up to ₹ 54,500 across Datsun line-up which includes - RediGo, Go and Go Plus. These offers are valid for limited period until stock lasts or September 30, 2020 whichever is earlier. Notably, these lucrative offers are variant-specific and are subject to differ across different dealerships.

Datsun is also offering 6.99 per cent special rate of interest on the RediGo

The carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 29,500 on the Datsun RediGo entry-level hatchback. This includes booking benefits and an exchange offer of up to ₹ 7,500 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. The booking benefits are valid up to September 15, 2020. Apart from these benefits, there's also a corporate offer for pillars of India and medial professionals, wherein they can avail a discount of up to ₹ 7,000. To make buying a Datsun car more hassle-free and economical, the company is offering a special rate of interest at just 6.99 per cent.

Datsun's Go hatchback is also up for sale with massive benefits. The company is providing total benefits of up to ₹ 54,500 for this month. These benefits comprise cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 20,000, up to ₹ 20,000 respectively. There's also booking benefits of up to ₹ 7,500 which is applicable till September 15, 2020. The company is also giving a special discount of ₹ 7,000 under the corporate offer for pillars of India and medical professionals.

The Datsun Go Plus is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 49,500

Datsun is offering maximum benefits of up to ₹ 49,500 on the seven-seater Go Plus. This includes cash benefit of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange offer ₹ 20,000. Customers can also avail the benefits of up to ₹ 7,500 on bookings, which is valid till September 15. There's also corporate offer for pillars of India and medical professionals with a discount of Rs 7,000.

